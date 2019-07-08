ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Interior minister on Hungary visit ({{commentsTotal}})

Mart Helme.
Mart Helme. Source: ERR
Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) is on a two-day visit to Hungary, from Monday.

Helme's visit is set to include a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (Fidesz), secretary of state Katalin Novák
(Fidesz) and Helme's Hungarian counterpart Sándor Pintér (independent), ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"The visit is aimed at intensifying relations between Estonia and Hungary as a whole," Helme said ahead of the trip.

"At the interior ministry level, we want to develop cooperation and share Estonia's experience in e-residency and obtain an overview of Hungary's experience in shaping migration policy and preventing migration," he continued.

Bilateral relations at both party and EU level are on the table for the Orbán and Novák meetings.

"Within the EU, national sovereignty, diverse cultures and languages ​​need to be preserved," Helme continued.

"Fidesz and EKRE are political parties based on Christian traditions and a desire to create a political Christian alliance-based alignment, in order to resist the liberal worldview throughout Europe," he added.

Visits to Hungarian border crossings are also on the itinerary, though with which countries (Hungary borders with seven nations, both EU and non-EU) was not reported.

A meeting with representatives of the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Training (CEPOL), headquartered in Budapest, including the agency's director, is also scheduled. The future of EU internal security is up for discussion, it is reported.

The reestablishment of full diplomatic relations, with the reopening of Estonia's embassy to Hungary, and vice versa, was announced in 2018.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mart helmeestonia in the euinterior ministryestonian hungarian relations


