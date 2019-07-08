ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Bill lifting election campaigning restrictions ready for cabinet discussion ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa).
Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa). Source: ERR
News

A bill aimed at removing the ban on outdoor pre-election political campaign advertising has been drafted by the justice ministry, Baltic News Service reports. Proponents of the bill say it more accurately reflects the present-day realities of elections in Estonia, compared with the existing legislation, which predates social media and some other developments.

The bill, which would also lift restrictions on active election campaigning on polling day, is to be discussed by the cabinet soon, the justice ministry says.

The move was part of the current Centre/EKRE/Isamaa coalition's agreement, as hammered out between the March 3 general election and the coalition entering office at the end of April.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) noted the importance of equal and consistent conditions throughout the election period, in the interests of voter confidence.

"An increasing number of people cast their vote during the advance voting period, when active campaigning is allowed," Aeg said, adding that conditions thus differ for the people who vote on election day compared with those who vote during the period of advance voting.

"Also, practice has shown that the ban on political outdoor advertising and active election campaigning has not fulfilled its purpose. The quality of political argumentation has not improved and the costs of election campaign have not gone down, either. Campaigning has simply moved from the streets on to social media," Aeg added. 

The outdoor advertising ban dates back to pre-social media days; the latter is not covered by the current regulations. Furthermore, loopholes in political advertising have seen parties place their advertisements inside, but at street level where they are clearly visible from outside (Centre), on private vehicles (often reported as first done by Artur Talvik, former Free Party leader, but common with leading members of all parties in the last two elections), or even on vehicle trailers which were then left parked in a prominent location (EKRE).

Additionally, since the general election and European elections of 2019 were less than three months apart, the outdoor advertising ban, which kicks in around six weeks before an election, seemed redundant in the case of the European elections. Indeed, most parties would have spent the bulk of their outdoor election advertising budget on the general election, where the electorate was voting for 101 seats compared with six MEP spots.

The bill would alleviate two further aspects to the current law which Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader and interior minister Mart Helme has recently either fallen foul of, or spoken out against.

First, active campaigning on election day would be permissible, should the bill enter into law, and second, campaigning materials would no longer be forbidden in buildings being used as polling stations, other than in the polling station itself.

Mart Helme, together with son Martin Helme, and local radio station TRE Raadio, were recently hit with a fine for engaging in what the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) found to be election campaigning, on a broadcast which went out on European election day on May 26.

Helme recently stated the polling station building campaigning no-go zone was also outdated, since when the current regulations came in, polling stations were not commonly set up at shopping centers and supermarkets, as they are now during the advance voting period in particular.

Should the bill come into effect, it would also remove any legal definition of election campaigning time periods.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekreministry of justiceraivo aegelectoral law in estoniaelectoral campaign advertising


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
05.07

ERM offering folk costume first aid at Song and Dance Festival

05.07

Gallery: Despite rain, 800 musicians perform at Folk Music Festival

05.07

Gallery: ERR preparing to broadcast final performance of XX Dance Festival

05.07

Interior minster wants to lift polling station party materials law

05.07

Citybee to make 100 more electric scooters available

05.07

Dance Festival interpreted for people with visual impairments

05.07

Gallery: Allied units in joint amphibious landing exercise

05.07

Gallery, video: First performance of XX Dance Festival

Opinion
14:18

Nordica Saaremaa route cancellation appeal overturned

13:49

Gallery, video: Diaspora Estonians dance at Freedom Square

13:12

Radio station and both Helmes fined over election day broadcast

12:18

Foreign minister to highlight Ukraine, Georgia at OSCE meeting

11:12

Interior minister on Hungary visit

Business
01.07

Strawberry season productive so far, but prices unlikely to fall further

01.07

25 percent excise duty cuts comes into effect Monday

01.07

Nordica sees €5.4 million loss despite turnover, passenger and flight rises

01.07

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch and Listen
Latest news
15:22

Bill lifting election campaigning restrictions ready for cabinet discussion

15:10

Gallery: Song Festival Grounds nearly spotless by midday Monday

14:18

Nordica Saaremaa route cancellation appeal overturned

13:49

Gallery, video: Diaspora Estonians dance at Freedom Square

13:12

Radio station and both Helmes fined over election day broadcast

12:18

Foreign minister to highlight Ukraine, Georgia at OSCE meeting

11:12

Interior minister on Hungary visit

10:35

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

09:56

Gallery, videos: Second XXVII Song Festival concert 'My Love' Updated

09:18

New Latvian president takes office Monday

08:40

EKRE getting Russian support due to Islam issue, says MEP

07.07

Song Festival ticket sales halted, capacity capped at 95,000

07.07

Gallery, video: XXVII Song Festival concert 'To the Teacher'

06.07

President Kaljulaid: Fellow Estonians, it is time to sing

06.07

Gallery: 47,000 performers march in Song and Dance Festival parade

06.07

Photos: Some singers, dancers celebrating festival at maternity hospital

06.07

Folk dancer proposes to partner at final Dance Festival performance

06.07

Gallery, full video: Final performance of XX Dance Festival

06.07

Kontaveit out of Wimbledon

06.07

Gallery: Veteran festival leaders given Song and Dance Festival decorations

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: