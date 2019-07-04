ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News, ERR
Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre).
Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) said recently that his party's entering into office in a coalition with the nationalist Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), as well as the centre-right Isamaa, had been a tough choice but in his view the only way to safeguard Russian-language education in Estonia.

In an interview on the Baltnews portal, identified by the Internal Security Service (ISS) as a Kremlin-influenced media channel, Kõlvart said that: "The most important factor was the clear understanding that this was the only way to preserve Russian-language education in Estonia. I must emphasize - the only way. Entering into a coalition with the Reform Party, or worse than that, being in opposition, would have amounted to nothing in preserving Russian in schools," ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Centre has been in office since November 2016 under Jüri Ratas, but following the March 3 general election, where it lost seats, the party entered into coalition talks with EKRE and Isamaa. The latter had also been in the last coalition, but with the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SDE), which found itself in opposition once the three parties reached an agreement, giving them a majority at the Riigikogu.

Kõlvart opined that one of the first things Reform would have done had it entered into office would have been to introduce legislation to make secondary education Estonian-only.

"I have always stepped up to the plate in support of the maintenance of Russian-language education," Kõlvart said, adding that it must be understood that a government coalition could never be a match made in heaven.

Kõlvart was born in Kazakhstan during the Soviet era but later relocated to Estonia.

"When it comes to EKRE rhetoric today, even as it has toned itself down somewhat, I still have the impression that they do not grasp the fact that a government has to work for all the people in the country, regardless of their nationality or political preferences, and not in order to increase revenue for the owners of 'yellow' journalists who are happy to use populist remarks as quotes," Kõlvart said.

Last November, an EKRE Riigikogu candidate, Mart Saarso, referred to Kõlvart as an "asian" who was unsuited to his previous role as city council chair. The incident was sparked by Kõlvart's rejection of proposal from the council's Reform Party grouping to install permanently a larger Estonian flag in the city hall chamber than had been previously used.

"That is spitting in the face of the Estonian people," Saarso added.

"The capital city is in the hands of migrants. That is certainly not how these things go," he added.

Kõlvart's explanation was the proposed flag was too large to be accommodated in the chamber.

After previous mayor Taavi Aas moved to the Riigikogu, Kõlvart was elected replacement by the city council chamber. According to ERR's online news in Estonian, this has been viewed in some quarters as a move intended to reassure Russian voters, a traditional support base for Centre, both in the aftermath of the Centre-EKRE deal, and ahead of the next local elections in 2021. A low turnout among this demographic, particularly in Ida-Viru County, has been blamed for Centre's relatively mediocre showing at the March general election.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ekremihhail kõlvartcentre partyrussian language education


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
PACE restores russian voting rights
MORE NEWS
03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

03.07

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Prime minister welcomes new EU top leaders, positive that two are women

03.07

European Court of Human Rights no use to Estonians, says finance minister

03.07

Tapa base warehouse complex €10 million contract signed

Opinion
16:46

Electric scooter accident reminder that usage under influence prohibited

16:06

Galleries: Dancers hold final rehearsals for Dance Festival Updated

15:59

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard

14:56

Prime minister hails Baltic Protector international cooperation

14:47

Song and Dance Festival performances to be broadcast in other towns, online

Business
01.07

Monday marks income tax payments, refunds deadline for individuals

01.07

State tentatively moving back into electric vehicle purchase support

30.06

Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

29.06

Minister: State prepared to back potential new shale oil refinery

28.06

Retail trade turnover growth decelerates in May

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:26

Song and Dance Festival may be wet one as storm approaches Estonia

17:20

Non-native speaker Estonian language skills improving, work still needed

16:46

Electric scooter accident reminder that usage under influence prohibited

16:06

Galleries: Dancers hold final rehearsals for Dance Festival Updated

15:59

Tallinn mayor: Centre/EKRE deal only Russian language education safeguard

14:56

Prime minister hails Baltic Protector international cooperation

14:47

Song and Dance Festival performances to be broadcast in other towns, online

12:32

Irish 'Downton Abbey' star attending Song Festival

11:56

Foreign Minister: CEE nations underrepresented in top-level EU appointments

11:01

Education minister in Paris for G7 meeting

10:21

Oil shale cutbacks will bring industry to a halt, says municipality chief

09:06

IT minister convenes inaugural e-voting working group

08:18

Anett Kontaveit reaches Wimbledon third round

03.07

President visits elite UK amphibious unit on exercise with Defence League

03.07

Galleries: Song Festival flame arrives in Tallinn

03.07

Eighth Friends International event brings together global Estonia allies

03.07

Supreme Court refutes finance minister same-sex marriage recognition claims

03.07

Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

03.07

Defense ministry signs LMT arms contract in the US

03.07

Toomas Sildam: Following PACE walkout, should Estonia leave the UN too?

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: