Nolan movie deal includes cultural program laid on for Tallinn residents

ERR, ERR News
Mihhail Kõlvart (right) appearing on Wednesday morning's ERR current affairs show
Mihhail Kõlvart (right) appearing on Wednesday morning's ERR current affairs show "Otse uudistemajast"., where he first announced the cultural program to be funded by the "Tenet" producers. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The agreement concluded between Tallinn City Government and producers of a forthcoming Hollywood thriller directed by Christopher Nolan included clauses for a cultural program to be laid on in the Estonian capital, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

The program is set to provide entertainment events including family days and concerts, and is budgeted at €37,000, Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Centre) said Wednesday.

Speaking on ERR current affairs show "Otse uudistemajast", Kõlvart said that the events will largely be paid for by the filmmakers and would take place at the Song Festival Grounds, in the residential district of Lasnamäe, and other locations yet to be announced.

Filming on "Tenet" has already been underway since late June. A major hurdle surrounding the closure of various roads in the city took some time to negotiate, with the city government eventually agreeing to a 10-day part-closure of the main arterial Laagna Road in Lasnamäe during July. Filming took place on Pärnu Highway, which was closed in short time intervals through a 24-hour period, at the end of June.

While regular readers of ERR News could be forgiven for concluding "Tenet" is to be filmed in Tallinn in its entirety, the scenes, reportedly to total around 20 minutes of the released movie's length, will join filming segments from a total of six other countries.

British director Nolan ("Memento", "Inception", "Dunkirk") first arrived in Tallinn last month, together with lead actor John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman", "Malcolm X"), with another star, Robert Pattinson (the "Twilight" series of movies) arriving soon after. Nolan was most recently spotted visiting the history centre in Maarjamäe.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn city governmentmihhail kõlvartchristopher nolantenetchristopher nolan movie in tallinn


