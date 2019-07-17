Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

Filming that began on Laagna Road in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District last Wednesday has continued this week. British director Christopher Nolan's film crew is back on Laagna Road as of Wednesday, where filming is scheduled to wrap up over the weekend.

Traffic has been halted altogether on Laagna Road for filming, with limited access permitted on certain days and at certain times of day only. Drivers in the vicinity are asked to pay careful attention to extraordinary changes to traffic patterns.

From Wednesday through Sunday, the eastbound, or Lasnamäe-bound, side of Laagna Road will be completely closed to traffic. The major artery's westbound, or city center-bound, side is open to city center-bound traffic until 10 a.m. on weekdays, closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be open to outbound traffic from Wednesday, July 17 through Friday, July 19 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

This weekend, on July 20-21, Laagna Road will be completely shut down for filming.

Written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, "Tenet" is a feature-length film set to debut next July. Its cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

