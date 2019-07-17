ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Filming for Christopher Nolan's
Open gallery
12 photos
Photo: Filming for Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" continues on Laagna Road. Author: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Filming that began on Laagna Road in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District last Wednesday has continued this week. British director Christopher Nolan's film crew is back on Laagna Road as of Wednesday, where filming is scheduled to wrap up over the weekend.

Traffic has been halted altogether on Laagna Road for filming, with limited access permitted on certain days and at certain times of day only. Drivers in the vicinity are asked to pay careful attention to extraordinary changes to traffic patterns.

From Wednesday through Sunday, the eastbound, or Lasnamäe-bound, side of Laagna Road will be completely closed to traffic. The major artery's westbound, or city center-bound, side is open to city center-bound traffic until 10 a.m. on weekdays, closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be open to outbound traffic from Wednesday, July 17 through Friday, July 19 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

This weekend, on July 20-21, Laagna Road will be completely shut down for filming.

Written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, "Tenet" is a feature-length film set to debut next July. Its cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

filmingchristopher nolantenetlaagna road


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

17.07

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

17.07

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

17.07

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

17.07

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

17.07

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

Opinion
17.07

Opinion: Children are society's greatest asset

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

Business
11.07

LHV operating former Danske ATM machines from start of August

11.07

Freezing fresh strawberries more economical than frozen version in stores

09.07

Vesterbacka wants Chinese company in on Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel build

09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17.07

Disputes over pharmacy relocations continue despite Supreme Court ruling

17.07

Helme sees no reason to respond to researchers' joint statement

17.07

Opinion: Children are society's greatest asset

17.07

Gallery: Filming for Nolan's 'Tenet' continues in Lasnamäe

17.07

Gallery: Kaljulaid sees Estonian yacht off on Antarctic expedition

17.07

Kremlin propaganda relies on distorting past, says Edward Lucas

17.07

EKRE to announce candidate for prosecutor general early next month

17.07

Ministry to introduce reverse burden of proof for foreign labor employers

17.07

Reinsalu: Russia must accept its role in MH17 tragedy

17.07

Opinion: Personal experience in journalism

17.07

Simson confirmation to European Commission delayed until fall

17.07

Foreign ministry undersecretary: Von der Leyen safe enough bet for Estonia

17.07

European Parliament elects von der Leyen president of European Commission

17.07

Juhan Lepassaar elected director of EU Agency for Cybersecurity

16.07

Estonian MEPs focus on different topics at von der Leyen hearing

16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

Public administration minister seeking to merge state agencies

16.07

Estonia 200 already seeking candidates for 2021 local elections

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

16.07

Ratas to attend Yellowstone Weekend summit in US

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: