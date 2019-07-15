Final casting call for 'Tenet' extras in Tallinn

Allfilm is seeking men between the ages of 20-55 to play extras in the Christopher Nolan-directed film "Tenet," filming for which is taking place in Tallinn this month, primarily on on Laagna Road in Lasnamäe.

The Estonian film production company is seeking men who wear a suit jacket size 50-54 and are willing and able to spend all of Friday, July 26 on set in Tallinn.

Background actors will be paid.

Interested parties are asked to contact Allfilm via email at casting@allfilm.ee, subject line "Casting 26. juulil," and include their name, phone number, suit jacket size and recent photos.

Suitable candidates will be contacted.

-

