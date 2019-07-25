ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road ({{commentsTotal}})

'Tenet' filming on Laagna Road in Lasnamäe. Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Photo: 'Tenet' filming on Laagna Road in Lasnamäe. Thursday, July 25, 2019. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Thursday marks the last additional day of filming on Laagna Road in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District granted to British director Christopher Nolan for his feature-length film "Tenet." Filming was originally scheduled to wrap on Sunday, but the film's production company successfully sought an additional two days of filming this week.

Production of Nolan's new film, "Tenet," is being led by Funfair Films Limited, representatives of which successfully sought an extra two days of filming this week from the Tallinn city government. Additional filming this week was permitted on July 24 and 25, during which time Laagna Road is once again partially closed to traffic.

Written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, "Tenet" is a feature-length film set to debut next July.

Its cast includes John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

