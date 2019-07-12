ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Nolan Laagna Road movie filming under way ({{commentsTotal}})

Photo: Laagna Road filming. Author: Reader's photos.
An ERR reader snapped pictures of filming work in progress at Tallinn's Laagna Road on Thursday evening.

After several weeks' negotiations with Tallinn City Government, filming on the Laagna Road segments of the forthcoming Hollywood thriller "Tenet", directed by Christopher Nolan ("Memento", "Inception", "Dunkirk") started Wednesday, and is set to run until July 21.

During this time the road is subject to closures as reported here.

Some of the filming has called for a team of pyrotehnics experts, according to movie sources.

Readers are invited to send their own self-snapped submissions relating to the movie's making to ERR's Menu portal, at menu@err.ee.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

christopher nolantenetlaagna road closurelaagna roadnolani film "tenet"


