Tallinn, film studio reach agreement about Laagna Road closure

The city of Tallinn and entertainment company Warner Bros. have agreed on a 10-day filming period on Tallinn's Laagna Road, as proposed by the city to director Christopher Nolan for his upcoming spy movie, "Tenet."

Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart said on Friday that the administration was able to explain the restrictions of the city to director Christopher Nolan and his team, and that they two parties have come to an agreement.

"There will be some inconvenience for motorists, but we have been able to minimize them in comparison with the initial plans, as the film shoot will be carried out during a shorter period of time in July," Kõlvart said.

The filming along Laagna Road will run from July 10 to 21. The road will be open to regular traffic on Mondays and Tuesdays, and bridges across Laagna Road will remain open at all times, except during temporary disruptions, which won't last for more than five minutes at a time and serve to ensure safety during helicopter flyovers, the mayor added.

On Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the road will be open in the direction towards the city center from 5 a.m to 10 a.m., and towards the district of Lasnamäe from 3:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The road will be closed to traffic on weekends. Emergency vehicles can pass at anytime.

Section of Pärnu Highway to be closed this weekend

A section of Tallinn's Pärnu Highway from Freedom Square to the Tondi Street intersection will be closed from 1:00 a.m. on Saturday until midnight Sunday.

Between 1:00 and 6:00 a.m. on Saturday as well as between 11:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, one lane in each direction will remain open. Public transport will continue to run as usual, the same applies for most of the intersections between Tondi and Freedom Square, the city said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!