Traffic restrictions to enter into effect on Laagna Road Wednesday

Filming for British director Christopher Nolan's feature film "Tenet" in Tallinn will begin on Wednesday and end on Sunday, July 21. During this nearly two-week period, traffic will be heavily restricted and periodically halted altogether on Lasnamäe's Laagna Road.

Laagna Road will be fully open to traffic on July 15 and 16. On July 10-14 and 17-21, however, Laagna Road eastbound will be completely shut down.

The road's westbound lanes will be open to inbound traffic until 10 a.m., before being shut down for filming from 10 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. On July 10-12 and 17-19, the road's westbound lanes will be opened to outbound traffic beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Laagna Road will be shut down to traffic entirely on weekends, i.e. on July 13-14 and July 20-21.

Bridges passing over Laagna Road will remain open, however, with the exception of closures of up to five minutes in length for safety reasons during low-altitude aircraft flyovers.

A map of the affected parts of Tallinn's Laagna Road. Source: Tallinn City Government

