'Tenet' film producers requesting extra two days filming on Laagna Road

Filming for Christopher Nolan's
Filming for Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" continues on Laagna Road. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Film production company Funfair Films Limited, which is leading British director Christopher Nolan's latest film project "Tenet," is seeking permission from the City of Tallinn for an additional two days of filming on Laagna Road in Lasnamäe District.

"We initially asked for more days for filming," Funfair Films Limited producer Thomas Hayslip said in a press release on Friday. "There was talk of closing down Laagna Road entirely for three or four weeks, but we understand that Tallinn cannot allow itself such a long period with traffic restrictions."

According to Hayslip, filming is in full swing, but the production company nonetheless needs an additional days in order to finish shooting for this part of the movie.

Funfair Films Limited is applying for the use of Laagna Road next Wednesday and Thursday, July 24-25.

"Both Tallinn city authorities as well as local residents have been very obliging and cooperative, and we are hoping for continued support through the conclusion of our filming in Estonia," the producer said. "Cooperation between the City of Tallinn and Funfair Films Limited has been successful thanks to direct communication between the filmmakers and representatives of various city officials."

Hayslip apologized for the temporary inconveniences that filming on Laagna Road has caused for local residents, but added that despite the restrictions in place, the city has managed to keep traffic flowing.

He also highlighted that the public cultural program "Lasnamäe Film Summer," which was drawn up by the City of Tallinn and funded by the filmmakers, has proven to be a success and was well received by the public.

Filming for "Tenet" on Lasnamäe's Laagna Road was initially agreed to take place from July 10-14 and 17-21.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

lasnamäetenetlaagna roadmovies


