Gallery: Free movie music concert held at Song Festival Grounds

A free movie music concert was held at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds on Monday evening, organized in connection with the filming of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet." The concert was part of Lasnamäe Movie Summer, a program offering a series of free events throughout the period when filming is taking place in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District.

Together with the Estonian National Youth Symphony Orchestra (ÜENSO), artists Uku Suviste, Koit Toome, Ott Lepland and Liisi Koikson performed well-known tunes from movies including "The Three Musketeers," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Robin Hood."

Also part of the Lasnamäe Movie Summer series, this Thursday will see the first ever Kivila Park Festival begin at 3 p.m., and Pae Park will host a Family Day beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here (link in Estonian) for more information about the program.

