Gallery: Wagwan Festival attracts thousands of reggae, hip-hop fans

Culture
ERR
Wagwan Festival at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Aug. 9, 2019.
Photo: Wagwan Festival at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Aug. 9, 2019. Author: Andres Mets
Reggae, hip-hop and reggaeton festival Wagwan attracted nearly 4,000 fans to the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds last Friday.

Over the course of the day, acts including Yasmyn and Mick Moon shared the stage with the Los Angeles-based Hennessy and Moeazy, as well as Finnish reggae star Raappaaana, Bad Art, DJ Jillionaire and Jamaica's Kabaka Pyramid.

One of the most anticipated acts of the night was Estonia's own Nublu, who performed at the Song Festival Grounds for the first time. Joined by Gameboy Tetris, the pair performed the bilingual Russian-Estonian single "Für Oksana," which had dropped the day before together with a music video filmed in Narva.

Headliners Miyagi and Andy Panda capped off their tour of the Baltics with Friday night's show, closing with the repeat of the hit "I Got Love."

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musicfestivalseventswagwan


