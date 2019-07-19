ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu

Metallica performing at Raadi Airfield in Tartu. July 18, 2019.
82 photos
Photo: Metallica performing at Raadi Airfield in Tartu. July 18, 2019. Author: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Returning to Estonia for the fourth time, Metallica gave a sold-out show to 60,000 at Raadi Airfield in Tartu on Thursday night.

Part of its Worldwired Tour, the American band's only outdoor show in the Baltics took place at Raadi Airfield, located immediately behind the Estonian National Museum (ERM).

Opening for Metallica were Ghost (Sweden) and Bokassa (Norway).

Metallica has previously performed in Estonia on three occasions — in 1999, 2006, and 2009. The first two times they performed at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds; the third at Saku Suurhall.

The band's Worldwired Tour kicked off in 2016, shortly before the debut of its tenth studio album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

Nods to locals

On this tour, Metallica has performed a local song at each concert, and in Tartu, guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo performed Estonian punk band Vennaskond's popular hit "Insener Garini hüperboloid."

The band and its nonprofit All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH) also donated a portion of their ticket proceeds, or €27,500 each, to the Tallinn Children's Hospital Foundation and the Estonian Association of Parents of Children with Cancer.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu

