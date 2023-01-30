Thrash metal legends Megadeth confirm July show in Tallinn

Thrash metal legends Megadeth are set to perform at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) this summer. The show, which is scheduled for July 26 will be the band's only appearance in the Baltics on their 2023 European tour.

Founded in 1983 by guitarist, lead vocalist and songwriter Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson. Megadeth have released 16 studio albums in their 40-year career to date, selling over 40 million copies.

The band has received critical acclaim for its technical mastery and originality, winning numerous awards over the years, including a Grammy. Along with Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax, Megadeth are considered to be among most important creators and developers of the thrash metal genre.

Frontman Dave Mustaine was the original lead guitarist of Metallica, though was fired from the band due to excessive drug use and internal bickering, before they recorded any albums. He then decided to put a new band together with the aim of surpassing Metallica both in terms of playing skills and speed, and make music with an even heavier focus.

Although Megadeth's 1985 debut album "Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!" had limited success, their follow-up record "Peace Sells... but Who's Buying?" (1986) resonated with a much wider audience. Their success continued with the release of "So Far, So Good... So What! "(1988), "Rust in Peace" (1990), and "Countdown to Extinction," (1992) which were all supported with world tours.

In his lyrics, Mustaine often deals with issues such as political corruption, global conspiracy theories, war and the disappearance of the "American dream."

Megadeth's most recent album "The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!" was released in September 2022 and was their first new record since 2016's "Dystopia."

Tickets for Megadeth's show on July 26 at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds go on general sale from 11 a.m. on February 3, and for subscribers to Piletilevi's newsletter "Piletipost" from February 1 here.

