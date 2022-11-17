Gallery: Longeval Brit rockers Uriah Heep play Tallinn

Legendary British rock outfit Uriah Heep played the Alexela Concert Hall in Tallinn Tuesday night, as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

The band was in fact formed in 1969, with the tour ongoing since then and interrupted by the pandemic, but they finally made it to Tallinn this week and played the "best of" from the past five decades, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Band leader Mick Box says despite their longevity, Uriah Heep have been able to break down generational barriers, evidenced by the large proprition of younger people at their concerts.

Founded in London, the band named themselves after the famous fictional sycophant from Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield", and have released nearly 25 studio albums and made record sales of over 45 million in that time.

They are widely seen as pioneers in hard rock, heavy metal and prog rock.

Uriah Heep was also one of the first, if not the first, western bands to play in the Soviet Union, which they did so in Moscow in late 1987. They also played several other venues which were at the time still behind the iron curtain, including in Hungary, Bulgaria and East Berlin.

After many personnel changes down the years, the current Uriah Heep lineup consists of Mick Box (guitar), Bernie Shaw (vocals), Phil Lanzon (keyboards), Dave Rimmer (bass) and Russell Gilbrook (drums).

