Adorable Invasive Species: Estonian band Shelton San play Liverpool

News
Shelton San frontman Valter Nõmm.
Shelton San frontman Valter Nõmm. Source: Nick Davies
News

Legendary Estonian rock outfit Shelton San have been on tour in the United Kingdom again, playing in Liverpool and Manchester. The second Estonian band ever to have been recorded by the BBC, Paul Emmet gives us his take on the band's Liverpool gig last weekend.

The road from Tallinn, Estonia to the musical capital of the world Liverpool, England has been a bumpy, scary, surprising and eventful trip. There is only a handful of bands from Estonia who can so easily and seamlessly transition from the tiny underground scene in Tallinn, to stand shoulder to shoulder with U.K. indie royalty.

And at the historic alternative bar and live venue Outpost on Saturday night, Shelton San erupted with their second gig in the city, to lead the pack like greyhounds chasing a rabbit skin-covered robot.

Shelton get the wooden floor bouncing at Outpost. Something different. Tight, accomplished and musically reaching for the unobtainable. Old hands stand and stare. Noise rock, punk rock, psych? This is a new category of sound. A bright, brazen yet melodic sonic assault and next level flex of musicianship and brotherly bandsmanship.

Shelton San drummer Raul Ilvest. Source: Nick Davies

Shelton San, fronted by guitarist and vocalist Valter Nõmm, are riding a north by north east European sound wave, replete with crashing drums (Raul Ilvest), and the throbbing bass of Huns (Andreas Johandi) the giant. Refining, updating, mutating, Shelton, now as a three piece, are growing stronger and more relevant than ever.

Only the second band from Estonian to record for the BBC, after the iconic Röövel Ööbik (English: Robber Nightingale), these lads were just a smidge too late for the great John Peel, who am sure would have taken them under his wing too.

After winning music critic's choice for best album of the year in their tiny homeland of Estonia, they have now made the great leap across the Baltic and North seas, when invited to play three curated gigs in Manchester and Liverpool for showbiz legends, press and new young and old fans alike.

Shelton San bassist Andreas Johandi. Source: Nick Davies

Perfectly controlled pace and power from this Baltic trio, still boyish veterans of the Estonian underground scene. Unwavering, uncompromising, relentless, ferocious, yet gentle and fragile as morning dew on a spiders web as the sun starts to rise.

Imagine if they'd been born in Liverpool? The world would be their walrus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:33

Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

18:50

New season brings changes to e-scooter parking rules in Tartu and Tallinn

18:32

Estonia's Riigikogu adopts statement in support of people of Ukraine

18:05

Analyst: EKRE might not make the government if it bests Center at elections

17:41

Average pension rises to €700

17:31

Environment minister slashes state forest felling volumes Updated

17:10

Lack of precedents causes conflicting EDF vaccine refusal dismissal rulings

16:58

Adorable Invasive Species: Estonian band Shelton San play Liverpool

16:28

Government wants to stay out of sold Tallinn property, resident dispute

16:09

Analysis: Generous social protection promises require tax changes

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

21.02

Poll: Gap between Reform, EKRE decreases slightly

21.02

Politicians to hold election night parties in Tallinn

21.02

Research: New smart ring detects whether a drink has been spiked

08:37

Elisa, Tele2 announce mobile package tariff hikes

21.02

Vastlakuklid are becoming more popular in Narva

21.02

President accepts new US ambassador's credentials

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: