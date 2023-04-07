Music Business Awards in, Klassikaraadio wins radio station of the year

This year's Estonian Music Business Awards were handed out at a gala event held at the Tallinn Creative Hub on Thursday. There were more than 30 categories covering people and companies for their contribution to promoting and developing the field of music in Estonia.

For the first time, the publisher, mixer, master, recorder, video artist, visual solutions creator and music friendly business of the year were picked.

The gala evening was hosted by Valter Soosalu and saw performances by Alika, Silky Steps, Villemdrillem and Stig Rästa.

THE WINNERS:

Radio station of the year: Klassikaraadio

Media channel of the year: Inspira

Music journalist of the year: Brigitta Davidjants

Music marketing and communication act of the year: NOËP social media content

Manager of the year: Tamber Mumma

Merchant of the year: Apollo

Publisher of the year: Faar Music

Manufacturer of the year: Funk Embassy

Producer of the year: Gevin Niglas

Mixer of the year: Vallo Kikas

Master of the year: Vallo Kikas

Recorder of the year: Siim Mäesalu

Venue of the year: Wunderbaar

Music event of the year: Birgitta Festival

Event organizer of the year: Live Nation Estonia

Head of production of the year: Mihkel Sirelpuu

Sound artist of the year: Otto-Karl Vendt

Lighting artist of the year: Timo Tali

Video artist of the year: Mattias Tammik

Visual solutions creator of the year: Full of Junk Design

Equipment partner of the year: RGB Baltic

Album cover design of the year: Taavi-Peeter Liiv's "Skoprion" (designers Ulrike Brett Uukkivi and Ingmar Järve)

Music entrepreneur of the year: Reigo Ahven

Music enterprise of the year: Faar Music

Music exporter of the year: Juliana Volož

Notable contribution to Estonian music award: Anne Erm

Music friendly company of the year: Telliskivi Creative Campus

Special thanks: cult venue 1992-2022 Von Krahl

Special thanks: great unifier Estonian National Symphony Opera

Special thanks: Muusikaplaneet – for maintaining enthusiasm

Special thanks: Ingrid Kohtla – contribution to the field of music

Special thanks: Türi street studio, Peeter Soovik and AS Kawe

