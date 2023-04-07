Music Business Awards in, Klassikaraadio wins radio station of the year
This year's Estonian Music Business Awards were handed out at a gala event held at the Tallinn Creative Hub on Thursday. There were more than 30 categories covering people and companies for their contribution to promoting and developing the field of music in Estonia.
For the first time, the publisher, mixer, master, recorder, video artist, visual solutions creator and music friendly business of the year were picked.
The gala evening was hosted by Valter Soosalu and saw performances by Alika, Silky Steps, Villemdrillem and Stig Rästa.
THE WINNERS:
Radio station of the year: Klassikaraadio
Media channel of the year: Inspira
Music journalist of the year: Brigitta Davidjants
Music marketing and communication act of the year: NOËP social media content
Manager of the year: Tamber Mumma
Merchant of the year: Apollo
Publisher of the year: Faar Music
Manufacturer of the year: Funk Embassy
Producer of the year: Gevin Niglas
Mixer of the year: Vallo Kikas
Master of the year: Vallo Kikas
Recorder of the year: Siim Mäesalu
Venue of the year: Wunderbaar
Music event of the year: Birgitta Festival
Event organizer of the year: Live Nation Estonia
Head of production of the year: Mihkel Sirelpuu
Sound artist of the year: Otto-Karl Vendt
Lighting artist of the year: Timo Tali
Video artist of the year: Mattias Tammik
Visual solutions creator of the year: Full of Junk Design
Equipment partner of the year: RGB Baltic
Album cover design of the year: Taavi-Peeter Liiv's "Skoprion" (designers Ulrike Brett Uukkivi and Ingmar Järve)
Music entrepreneur of the year: Reigo Ahven
Music enterprise of the year: Faar Music
Music exporter of the year: Juliana Volož
Notable contribution to Estonian music award: Anne Erm
Music friendly company of the year: Telliskivi Creative Campus
Special thanks: cult venue 1992-2022 Von Krahl
Special thanks: great unifier Estonian National Symphony Opera
Special thanks: Muusikaplaneet – for maintaining enthusiasm
Special thanks: Ingrid Kohtla – contribution to the field of music
Special thanks: Türi street studio, Peeter Soovik and AS Kawe
Editor: Marcus Turovski