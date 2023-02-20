Gallery: State decorations in the fields of culture and science ceremony

State decorations in the fields of culture, science, sports and the Estonian language were awarded at the Estonian Academy of Sciences on Monday.

The life's work award in the field of culture went to composer and music scholar Anne Erm, actor and director Lembit Peterson and animator Priit Pärn.

The research life's work award reached biochemist Mihkel Zilmer and linguist Asta Õim.

In the category of sports, life's work awards were bestowed on tennis player Tiit Nuudi and athletics coach Väino Treiman.

The Wiedemann Language Award went to language planner and onomatologist Peeter Päll.

The awards were presented by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Minister of Education and Research Tõnis Lukas and Minister of Culture Piret Hartman.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

