President to award 167 people with state decorations this year
President Alar Karis is to honor 167 people with state decorations, ahead of Independence Day, February 24.
Familiar names to be honored this year include former Liverpool F.C. defender Ragnar Klavan and Ukraine aid NGO founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme, while among the more unusual activities listed, awardees include a dulcimer teacher, and a polygraph expert.
Of foreign recipients, high ranking U.S. Army officer Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III and Avril Danica Haines, director of national intelligence in the Biden administration, make the cut, as do several U.S. senators and congressmen and women.
ERR cameraman Kristjan Svirgsden is being recognized for his work in providing coverage on the ground in the Ukraine war, as is journalist Astrid Kannel, while journalist Anne Raiste is another ERR recipient (see gallery below).
The full list of awards is as follows:
Order of the National Coat of Arms (Riigivapi), III class
Kaimo Kuusk – diplomat, Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine
Indrek Saar – politician, former culture minister and cultural figure
Order of the National Coat of Arms, V class
Margus Gering – diplomat, Deputy Head of Mission at the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine
Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits – politician, journalist
Order of the White Star (Valgetähe), III class
Tiit Aleksejev – journalist, Estonian Writers' Union chair
Tarmo Loodus – school principal, promoter of vocational education
Urve Raudmäe-Tauts – opera singer
Order of the White Star IV, class
Rein Agur – director and promoter of theater art
Riin Alatalu – promoter of heritage protection
Liina Areng – promoter of cyber security and digital services
Ivar Dembovski – entrepreneur
Mart Erik – forestry entrepreneur
Ivo Fridolin – promoter of biomedical engineering, professor at Tallinn University of Technology
Kalle Hamburg – agricultural
Olaf Herman – supporter of SA Maarja Küla, construction entrepreneur
Allar Hint – Estonian tennis promoter
Larissa Jõgi – adult education promoter
Anneli Kana – village movement promoter
Kristjan Kangur – basketball player
Ragnar Klavan – footballer
Kalle Koov – business developer in Saaremaa
Kaarel Kotkas – entrepreneur
Nataša Kotšergina – school principal, promoter of educational life in Sillamäe
Tiiu Kull – botanist, nature tourism promoter, professor emeritus of the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Eesti Maaülikool)
Ingvar Kuusk – entrepreneur
Luule Kösler – school principal, promoter of educational life in Tallinn
Johanna-Maria Lehtme – organizer of aid to Ukraine
Arvo Leibur – concertmaster, professor of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater
Viive Ligi – Supreme Court judge
Enn Listra – economist
Toomas Luhaäär – promoter of life in Naissaare, lawyer
Ado Lõhmus - promoter of environmental policy
Kristjan Mäe – civil servant
Matis Mäeker – promoter of prevention of money laundering
Hannes Möllits – civil servant
Ander Ojandu – Ukraine assistant, entrepreneur
Andres Ojari – architect, professor at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA)
Jüri Okas – architect and artist
Mait Palts – business promoter
Andra Pärsimägi – Supreme Court judge
Meelis Pärtel – botanist, professor at the University of Tartu
Aare Reintam – cyber security promoter, Estonian-Ukraine cooperation developer
Raivo Suviste – TV producer
Roomet Sõrmus – promoter of agriculture
Jassi Zahharov – opera singer
Kalev Tamm – film producer, animation film developer
Kretel Tamm – prosecutor
Kaarel Tarand – journalist, promoter of social life
Tiina Tegelmann – promoter of cultural life in Jõgeva County
Kristel Toming – prosecutor
Ilmar Tõnisson – promoter of music life in Pärnu
Tarmo Vahter – journalist
Maarja Vaino – promoter of cultural life
Raivo Vasnu – entrepreneur, promoter of entrepreneurship in Ida-Viru County
Siim Veski – geologist, professor at Tallinn University of Technology
Veiko Veskimäe – entrepreneur, promoter of local life in Järva County
Andres Vosman – civil servant
Order of the White Star, V class
Evi Arujärv – cultural life promoter
Aili Avi – local life promoter in Järva County
Julia Bali – journalist
Arved Breidaks – journalist
Ivan Buhalko – polygraphist (as in, the operator of a polygraph machined-ed.)
Jaan Elgula – musician, radio journalist
Larissa Gorbunova – gymnastics coach
Hanna Kanep – higher education organizer
Mart Kangro – dance art promoter
Astrid Kannel – journalist
Elma Killing – promoter of folk dance in Pärnu County
Jaagup Kippar – promoter of IT
Ana Kontor – promoter of education for children with special needs
Toivo Kotov – promoter of orienteering sports and local life in Valga County
Vahur Käärik – entrepreneur in Põlva County
Nikolai Laanetu – zoologist, popularizer of science
Anne Lange – translator, developer of translation culture
Anu Lensment – volunteer assistant of Ukraine, fashion designer
Vassili Lillepuu – promoter of Seto culture
Hendrik Lindepuu – translator, introducer of Polish literature
Toomas Lunge – musician
Jaak Lõhmus – film critic
Heiki Meos – civil engineer
Kristi Mühling – dulcimer teacher and player
Liisa Ojaveer – civil servant
Aleksandr Openko – domestic historian of Ida-Viru County
Janika Oras – folklore and music researcher
Mai Palo – bookstore owner in Viljandi
Marika Parv – promoter of agriculture in Võru County
Erik Prozes – press photographer
Jüri Puidet – vocational teacher in Pärnu
Siiri Põlluveer – swimming coach
Jaan Pärn – jewelry artist
Maire Raadik – language teacher and linguist
Helmut Raamat – athletics coach
Anne Raiste – journalist
Peeter Randaru – athletics coach
Jaana Ratas – Ukrainian volunteer helper
Valdo Rebane – folk dance promoter
Leevi Reinaru – promoter of local life in Lääne County, clergyman
Kaido Reivelt – popularizer of physics
Katre Riisalu – library promoter
Anne Ruussaar – art
Raul-Stig Rästa – musician
Külliki Saldre – actor
Hendrik Sal-Saller – musician
Rein Sikk – journalist
Mart Siliksaar – badminton trainer
Kristi Soopalu – Estonian language teacher
Arvo Suppi – Pärnu entrepreneur
Kristjan Svirgsden – cameraman
Olga Sööt – librarian in Viljandi County
Karl Treffner – supporter of education
Ilmar Trull – poet
Tambet Tuisk – actor
Eda Tärk – promoter of sport and active life, on Hiiumaa
Külli Tüli – sound director
Toivo Unt – musician, promoter of Estonian jazz
Aino Villand – longtime Estonian language teacher
Order of the White Star, medal class
Rutt Kotke – Lääne County school bus driver
Anne Saluneem – Zookeeper at Tallinn Zoo
Order of the Estonian Red Cross (Eesti Punase Risti), II class
Kuno Tammearu – Head of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet)
Order of the Estonian Red Cross III class
Natan-Toomas Aro – pediatrician and heart surgeon
Ain Kaare – hematologist
Anne Kallaste – infectious diseases doctor
Mall Lepiksoo – Lääne-Virum County family doctor
Regina Rooneem – oncologist
Pilleriin Soodla – infectious diseases doctor
Gert Teder – firefighter
Liis Toome – pediatrician
Mirja Varik – hematologist
Order of the Estonian Red Cross IV class
Niina Jaagumets – emergency medicine nurse
Küllike Kaldoja – social worker in Tartu County
Andras Laugamets – emergency medicine promoter
Pille Märtin – infectious disease doctor
Tatjana Plahhova – blood service developer
Tiina Simson – child psychologist
Anu Susi – child psychiatrist
Helgi Tammur – midwife
Külli Teder – pharmacist
Kristiina Treial – kiusamisvaba kool ("Bullying-free school") leader
Mart Vare – firefighter
Order of the Estonian Red Cross V class
Mare Kangur – SOS Children's Village mother
Priit Paabo – blood donor
Hendrik Pärnamägi – blood donor
Tauri Türkson – blood donor
Kaimo Vahter – blood donor
Order of the Cross of the Eagle, III class
Darius Jauniškis – promoter of Estonian-Lithuanian security cooperation
Tarvo Kruup – police officer, police lieutenant colonel
Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III – promoter of Estonian-United States security cooperation
Col. Vahur Murulaid – promoter of Estonian-United States security cooperation
Lt. Col. Andris Sprivul – promoter of Estonian-United States security cooperation
Order of the Cross of the Eagle, IV class
Agu Kipso – Internal Security Service (ISS) officer
Hannes Perk – police officer
Kristjan Roots – ISS officer
Maj. Ivar Sammal – serving soldier
Order of the Cross of the Eagle, V class
Rudolf Esper – mine disposal expert
2nd Lt. Peeter Ilison – Defense League member
Tõnu Janter – police officer
Žanna Kreštšenko – police officer
Andrus Sojone – police officer
Order of the Cross of the Eagle, gold cross
Private Tanel Kallend – serving soldier
Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana (Maarjamaa Risti) II class
Donald John Bacon – promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, member of the US House of Representatives
Rubén Marinelarena Gallego – promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, member of the US House of Representatives
Charles Ernest Grassley – promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, US Senator
Avril Danica Haines – Promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, Director of U.S. National Intelligence.
Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana III class
Paul Michaelsson – promoter of Estonian-Swedish cooperation
Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana IV class
Christopher Colin MacLehose – publisher, promoter of Estonian literature in Great Britain
Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana V class
Ahti Esko Kärki – promoter of Estonian-Finnish first responder cooperation
Pekka Linnainen – promoter of Estonian-Finnish relations.
Independence Day is Friday, February 24, and is a national holiday. The state awards above will be presented ahead of that.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi