President to award 167 people with state decorations this year

President Alar Karis is to honor 167 people with state decorations, ahead of Independence Day, February 24.

Familiar names to be honored this year include former Liverpool F.C. defender Ragnar Klavan and Ukraine aid NGO founder Johanna-Maria Lehtme, while among the more unusual activities listed, awardees include a dulcimer teacher, and a polygraph expert.

Of foreign recipients, high ranking U.S. Army officer Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III and Avril Danica Haines, director of national intelligence in the Biden administration, make the cut, as do several U.S. senators and congressmen and women.

ERR cameraman Kristjan Svirgsden is being recognized for his work in providing coverage on the ground in the Ukraine war, as is journalist Astrid Kannel, while journalist Anne Raiste is another ERR recipient (see gallery below).

The full list of awards is as follows:

Order of the National Coat of Arms (Riigivapi), III class

Kaimo Kuusk – diplomat, Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine

Indrek Saar – politician, former culture minister and cultural figure

Order of the National Coat of Arms, V class

Margus Gering – diplomat, Deputy Head of Mission at the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits – politician, journalist

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits (Isamaa). Source: Margarita Mironova/ERR

Order of the White Star (Valgetähe), III class

Tiit Aleksejev – journalist, Estonian Writers' Union chair

Tarmo Loodus – school principal, promoter of vocational education

Urve Raudmäe-Tauts – opera singer

Order of the White Star IV, class

Rein Agur – director and promoter of theater art

Riin Alatalu – promoter of heritage protection

Liina Areng – promoter of cyber security and digital services

Ivar Dembovski – entrepreneur

Mart Erik – forestry entrepreneur

Ivo Fridolin – promoter of biomedical engineering, professor at Tallinn University of Technology

Kalle Hamburg – agricultural

Olaf Herman – supporter of SA Maarja Küla, construction entrepreneur

Allar Hint – Estonian tennis promoter

Larissa Jõgi – adult education promoter

Anneli Kana – village movement promoter

Kristjan Kangur – basketball player

Ragnar Klavan – footballer

Kalle Koov – business developer in Saaremaa

Kaarel Kotkas – entrepreneur

Nataša Kotšergina – school principal, promoter of educational life in Sillamäe

Tiiu Kull – botanist, nature tourism promoter, professor emeritus of the Estonian University of Life Sciences (Eesti Maaülikool)

Ingvar Kuusk – entrepreneur

Luule Kösler – school principal, promoter of educational life in Tallinn

Johanna-Maria Lehtme – organizer of aid to Ukraine

Arvo Leibur – concertmaster, professor of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater

Viive Ligi – Supreme Court judge

Enn Listra – economist

Toomas Luhaäär – promoter of life in Naissaare, lawyer

Ado Lõhmus - promoter of environmental policy

Kristjan Mäe – civil servant

Matis Mäeker – promoter of prevention of money laundering

Hannes Möllits – civil servant

Ander Ojandu – Ukraine assistant, entrepreneur

Andres Ojari – architect, professor at the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA)

Jüri Okas – architect and artist

Mait Palts – business promoter

Andra Pärsimägi – Supreme Court judge

Meelis Pärtel – botanist, professor at the University of Tartu

Aare Reintam – cyber security promoter, Estonian-Ukraine cooperation developer

Raivo Suviste – TV producer

Roomet Sõrmus – promoter of agriculture

Jassi Zahharov – opera singer

Kalev Tamm – film producer, animation film developer

Kretel Tamm – prosecutor

Kaarel Tarand – journalist, promoter of social life

Tiina Tegelmann – promoter of cultural life in Jõgeva County

Kristel Toming – prosecutor

Ilmar Tõnisson – promoter of music life in Pärnu

Tarmo Vahter – journalist

Maarja Vaino – promoter of cultural life

Raivo Vasnu – entrepreneur, promoter of entrepreneurship in Ida-Viru County

Siim Veski – geologist, professor at Tallinn University of Technology

Veiko Veskimäe – entrepreneur, promoter of local life in Järva County

Andres Vosman – civil servant

NGO Slava Ukraini CEO Johanna-Maria Lehtme. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Order of the White Star, V class

Evi Arujärv – cultural life promoter

Aili Avi – local life promoter in Järva County

Julia Bali – journalist

Arved Breidaks – journalist

Ivan Buhalko – polygraphist (as in, the operator of a polygraph machined-ed.)

Jaan Elgula – musician, radio journalist

Larissa Gorbunova – gymnastics coach

Hanna Kanep – higher education organizer

Mart Kangro – dance art promoter

Astrid Kannel – journalist

Elma Killing – promoter of folk dance in Pärnu County

Jaagup Kippar – promoter of IT

Ana Kontor – promoter of education for children with special needs

Toivo Kotov – promoter of orienteering sports and local life in Valga County

Vahur Käärik – entrepreneur in Põlva County

Nikolai Laanetu – zoologist, popularizer of science

Anne Lange – translator, developer of translation culture

Anu Lensment – volunteer assistant of Ukraine, fashion designer

Vassili Lillepuu – promoter of Seto culture

Hendrik Lindepuu – translator, introducer of Polish literature

Toomas Lunge – musician

Jaak Lõhmus – film critic

Heiki Meos – civil engineer

Kristi Mühling – dulcimer teacher and player

Liisa Ojaveer – civil servant

Aleksandr Openko – domestic historian of Ida-Viru County

Janika Oras – folklore and music researcher

Mai Palo – bookstore owner in Viljandi

Marika Parv – promoter of agriculture in Võru County

Erik Prozes – press photographer

Jüri Puidet – vocational teacher in Pärnu

Siiri Põlluveer – swimming coach

Jaan Pärn – jewelry artist

Maire Raadik – language teacher and linguist

Helmut Raamat – athletics coach

Anne Raiste – journalist

Peeter Randaru – athletics coach

Jaana Ratas – Ukrainian volunteer helper

Valdo Rebane – folk dance promoter

Leevi Reinaru – promoter of local life in Lääne County, clergyman

Kaido Reivelt – popularizer of physics

Katre Riisalu – library promoter

Anne Ruussaar – art

Raul-Stig Rästa – musician

Külliki Saldre – actor

Hendrik Sal-Saller – musician

Rein Sikk – journalist

Mart Siliksaar – badminton trainer

Kristi Soopalu – Estonian language teacher

Arvo Suppi – Pärnu entrepreneur

Kristjan Svirgsden – cameraman

Olga Sööt – librarian in Viljandi County

Karl Treffner – supporter of education

Ilmar Trull – poet

Tambet Tuisk – actor

Eda Tärk – promoter of sport and active life, on Hiiumaa

Külli Tüli – sound director

Toivo Unt – musician, promoter of Estonian jazz

Aino Villand – longtime Estonian language teacher

Order of the White Star, medal class

Rutt Kotke – Lääne County school bus driver

Anne Saluneem – Zookeeper at Tallinn Zoo

Order of the Estonian Red Cross (Eesti Punase Risti), II class

Kuno Tammearu – Head of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet)

Order of the Estonian Red Cross III class

Natan-Toomas Aro – pediatrician and heart surgeon

Ain Kaare – hematologist

Anne Kallaste – infectious diseases doctor

Mall Lepiksoo – Lääne-Virum County family doctor

Regina Rooneem – oncologist

Pilleriin Soodla – infectious diseases doctor

Gert Teder – firefighter

Liis Toome – pediatrician

Mirja Varik – hematologist

Order of the Estonian Red Cross IV class

Niina Jaagumets – emergency medicine nurse

Küllike Kaldoja – social worker in Tartu County

Andras Laugamets – emergency medicine promoter

Pille Märtin – infectious disease doctor

Tatjana Plahhova – blood service developer

Tiina Simson – child psychologist

Anu Susi – child psychiatrist

Helgi Tammur – midwife

Külli Teder – pharmacist

Kristiina Treial – kiusamisvaba kool ("Bullying-free school") leader

Mart Vare – firefighter

Order of the Estonian Red Cross V class

Mare Kangur – SOS Children's Village mother

Priit Paabo – blood donor

Hendrik Pärnamägi – blood donor

Tauri Türkson – blood donor

Kaimo Vahter – blood donor

Order of the Cross of the Eagle, III class

Darius Jauniškis – promoter of Estonian-Lithuanian security cooperation

Tarvo Kruup – police officer, police lieutenant colonel

Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III – promoter of Estonian-United States security cooperation

Col. Vahur Murulaid – promoter of Estonian-United States security cooperation

Lt. Col. Andris Sprivul – promoter of Estonian-United States security cooperation

Order of the Cross of the Eagle, IV class

Agu Kipso – Internal Security Service (ISS) officer

Hannes Perk – police officer

Kristjan Roots – ISS officer

Maj. Ivar Sammal – serving soldier

Order of the Cross of the Eagle, V class

Rudolf Esper – mine disposal expert

2nd Lt. Peeter Ilison – Defense League member

Tõnu Janter – police officer

Žanna Kreštšenko – police officer

Andrus Sojone – police officer

Order of the Cross of the Eagle, gold cross

Private Tanel Kallend – serving soldier

Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana (Maarjamaa Risti) II class

Donald John Bacon – promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, member of the US House of Representatives

Rubén Marinelarena Gallego – promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, member of the US House of Representatives

Charles Ernest Grassley – promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, US Senator

Avril Danica Haines – Promoter of Estonian-US security cooperation, Director of U.S. National Intelligence.

Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana III class

Paul Michaelsson – promoter of Estonian-Swedish cooperation

Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana IV class

Christopher Colin MacLehose – publisher, promoter of Estonian literature in Great Britain

Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana V class

Ahti Esko Kärki – promoter of Estonian-Finnish first responder cooperation

Pekka Linnainen – promoter of Estonian-Finnish relations.

Independence Day is Friday, February 24, and is a national holiday. The state awards above will be presented ahead of that.

