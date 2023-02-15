President Alar Karis thanks Estonian rescue mission team in Turkey

President Alar Karis thanked the rescuers who participated in the Turkish operation. He said that Estonian rescuers are well trained and equipped to help our partners.

"Estonia has built the capability to help people in the event of a natural disaster at home, and we are also well-equipped to assist those in need abroad," the president said.

I am grateful that Estonia was able to contribute to international rescue efforts following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Karis said.

"Once again, Estonian rescuers have demonstrated their competence and readiness to respond immediately when assistance is needed," the president said.

I would also like to thank the families of the rescuers, who must live knowing that their loved ones must be ready to go to their duties at very short notice," he said.

The president bestowed the Order of the Estonian Red Cross (Eesti Punase Risti teenetemärk) on Kuno Tammearu, the director general of the Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

Karis presented the award and said that Kuno Tammearu's contributions to the Estonian state have been exceptional and that the Rescue Board has advanced significantly under Tammearu's leadership.

Karis said that the public's perception of the Estonian Rescue Board has changed dramatically over the years: "For people, the Rescue Board is no longer just about red cars and firefighters, but more about meaningful advisory and preventive work, as well as crisis preparedness and management."

Karis said that the Estonian Rescue Service has been the focal point of Estonia's crisis management in recent years, and as a result, our country and people have been protected and supported.

"In today's security environment, it is not insignificant that the Rescue Board has also become the flagship of civil protection. Without it, there is simply no comprehensive national defense."

The Estonian Resque Board's team and President Alar Karis. Source: Taavi Prints

