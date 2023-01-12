Government approves new chiefs of force agencies

News
Margo Klaos, Lauri Läänemets (SDE) and Margo Palloson.
Margo Klaos, Lauri Läänemets (SDE) and Margo Palloson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Thursday, the government approved the nominations of Egert Belitšev as director general of the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), Margo Klaos as director general of the Estonian Rescue Board (Päästeamet) and Margo Palloson as director general of the Estonian Internal Security Service (EISS). The term of the directors general is five years.

Egert Belitšev, the PPA's new director general, was previously the PPA's deputy director general. He has over 16 years of public sector experience, with migration and border patrol being his primary responsibilities. Belitšev has experience with border patrol both in Estonia and abroad. In addition, he has a master's degree in law.

Egert Belitšev. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Margo Klaos, former head of the Southern Rescue Center of the Estonian Rescue Board and chair of the South-Estonian Regional Crisis Committee, was confirmed as the Rescue Board's director general. Klaos is an expert on the topic of rescue. He has led the Government Office civil protection department and lectured at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (SKA). Klaos is also the Estonian Rescue Board's delegate to the Federation of European Fire Officers (FEU) and the chairman of the board of the Estonian Association of Chiefs of Fire and Rescue Services (Eesti Tuletrje- ja Päästepealike Liit). Klaos earned a master's degree in public administration from Tallinn University of Technology and is currently pursuing a doctorate in sociology at the University of Tartu. In addition, he graduated with honors from SKA's Rescue College (Päästekolledž).

Margo Palloson, who was recently appointed director general of the Estonian Internal Security Service (EISS), has extensive experience in this area. Palloson holds a master's degree in international relations and European-Asian studies from Tallinn University of Technology, in addition to a degree in pre-trial investigation from the SKA.

The terms of director general of the Rescue Board, Kuno Tammearu, director general of the PPA, Elmar Vaher, and director general of the EISS, Arnold Sinisalu, expire on April 1, May 1 and June 16, respectively.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

