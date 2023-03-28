Belitšev will start receiving Vaher's salary

Egert Belitšev, acting director general of the PPA. March 22, 2023.
Egert Belitšev, acting director general of the PPA. March 22, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Deputy Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board Egert Belitšev will receive a base salary of €7,000 per month from the Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE), while serving in that capacity.

From March 23 until the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings against Elmar Vaher, or until the end of Vaher's employment, Belitšev will be paid a base salary of €7,000.

Vaher's term was set to expire on May 1, however he was removed from office on March 23 owing to a criminal investigation. Vaher is suspended until the conclusion of the prosecution's inquiry or until the end of his term in office, Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets said.

During his suspension, Vaher will be paid €4,200 per month, 60 percent of his monthly salary of €7,000.

Eerik Heldna, director of the Customs Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA), was charged with fraud by the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), while Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director General Elmar Vaher was was charged with assisting fraud.

According to the allegations, Heldna was hired by the PPA in April 2019 at his request and with the approval of Vaher. On the same day, he was temporarily reassigned to the Defense Forces unit, where he had been working for a year.

Vaher and Heldna have both denied any direct responsibility. In an interview with ERR, Vaher insisted that he had acted legally and was not aware of any wrongdoing. Heldna said in an interview with ERR that he followed both the formal and substantive requirements during his time in office.

--

