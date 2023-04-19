New Central Criminal Police director general named

Oskar Gross
Oskar Gross Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) cybercrime chief Oskar Gross was named as the next director general of the Central Criminal Police (CCP) on Wednesday.

Gross will take over from the current head Aivar Alavere who is connected to a corruption case involving fake contracts.

Acting PPA director general Egert Belitšev said Gross' cybercrime experience made him stand out from the other applicants as IT, crime and investigations are increasingly connected.

Gross joined the PPA and has headed the CCP's cybercrime unit since 2016. Before joining the police, he worked at the University of Helsinki (2010-2015) and defended his doctorate in 2016.

Alavere, who led the CCP for almost six years, was temporarily removed from his position in March. He had planned to leave the service this year.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

