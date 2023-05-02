Ago Ambur appointed leader of Cybercrime Bureau at National Criminal Police

News
Ago Ambur.
Ago Ambur. Source: PPA
News

Ago Ambur is the new head of the Cybercrime Bureau at the National Criminal Police of Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) as of May 2.

Oskar Gross, formerly the director of the bureau for cybercrime, is the new director of the central criminal police as of 2 May.

According to Gross, Ambur joined the cybercrime investigation team shortly after the office was established in 2016 and possesses cutting-edge information technology expertise. Ambur has been in charge of the IT technical staff since 2018.

"We are gathering information to identify the most dangerous cyber criminals in Estonia and around the world, in addition to investigating crimes. Cybercrime is nearly always an international activity and cooperation with other governments cannot and should not be disregarded," Ambur said.

"The information technology society around us is rapidly increasing and new global information sharing and intelligence collection are necessary to identify cyber criminals," he explained.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

