Visiting US official: Estonia leader in helping disrupt cyber-enabled crime

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. together with Prosecutor General Andres Parmas during a visit to Estonia on Thursday. December 1, 2022.
U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. together with Prosecutor General Andres Parmas during a visit to Estonia on Thursday. December 1, 2022. Source: U.S. Embassy in Tallinn/Flickr
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the U.S. Department of Justice visited Estonia on Thursday, where he met in Tallinn with Prosecutor General Andres Parmas and Ministry of the Interior Undersecretary of Internal Security Veiko Kommusaar and thanked Estonia for its continued cooperation.

During his meetings with Estonian officials, Polite discussed recent bilateral U.S.-Estonian law enforcement cooperation, including the November 20 arrest of Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, two Estonian citizens arrested on an 18-count indictment for their alleged involvement in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering conspiracy involving hundreds of thousands of victims, according to a U.S. Embassy press release.

"Combating the illicit use of digital assets is a shared priority," the assistant attorney general said. "Enforcement actions like this demonstrate the successful coordination and cooperation between U.S. and Estonian law enforcement. Estonia has been a leader in helping disrupt cyber-enabled crime that impacts us all, and we thank the Estonians for their continued collaboration in helping bring justice for the victims."

Polite called Estonia an "outstanding" partner and ally.

"I have enjoyed visiting Tallinn and listening to Estonia's perspective as we continue to work together to combat transnational illicit activities — including cybercrime, corruption and money laundering," he said.

U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. on a visit to Estonia on Thursday. December 1, 2022. Source: U.S. Embassy in Tallinn/Flickr

Kenneth A. Polite Jr. is the assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

In this capacity, Polite oversees the division's more than 600 federal prosecutors conducting investigations and prosecutions involving matters from organized and transnational crime, gang violence, child exploitation and international narcotics trafficking to securities and healthcare fraud to public corruption, cybercrime and money laundering.

Also in his area of remit are matters involving international affairs and sensitive law enforcement techniques.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

