Politician says had no reason to doubt background of crypto sponsors

News
Raimond Kaljulaid.
Raimond Kaljulaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The suspects of historical cryptocurrency fraud Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin were among the biggest backers of politician Raimond Kaljulaid when he ran for European Parliament as an independent in 2019. Kaljulaid said he learned of their involvement this week.

On Sunday, November 20, the Cybercrime Bureau of the National Criminal Police and the FBI arrested Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin, who are both suspected of fraud and money laundering. Both donated €12,500 to Kaljulaid's campaign in 2019.

Kaljulaid raised a total of €95,240 in campaign funds all of which he spent, mostly on advertising.

The MP said he was put in touch with the sponsors through mutual acquaintances. "Back then, there was some positive media coverage of them as successful entrepreneurs and as contributing to Ida-Viru County development. I had no suspicions as concerned their background," he said.

Kaljulaid added that the sponsors did not voice any detailed political interests. He also said that his knowledge of cryptocurrency is limited and he has made no relevant policy proposals.

The police launched the investigation into the activities of Potapenko and Turõgin in 2020, a year after European Parliament elections. Kaljulaid said he had no knowledge of proceedings.

"We have exchanged a few emails. Naturally, I knew nothing of the investigation into their activities. I learned about it via the news last night," the politician said.

Kaljulaid said he hopes the money he received came from legal business income. "Unfortunately, there is too little public information to say for sure. The case will go to trial eventually, and we might learn something then."

After leaving the Center Party following Riigikogu elections, Kaljulaid took 20,640 votes (6.2 percent) at the 2019 European Parliament elections in May of 2019 and was not elected. He joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE) later that year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:40

'Protection money' causes controversy, but recipients not complaining

17:38

Don't leave homes unheated this winter, warns apartment association union

17:23

Allar Jõks: Of lazy bureaucracy and missed millions

16:29

Politicians: RIA's recommendations on TikTok use should be followed

16:11

Kallas' EU speech to Riigikogu based largely on Russia's ongoing aggression

15:59

Gasoline companies drop fuel prices, no further cuts expected

15:29

Bill to organize court judges by specialty at second reading

15:13

Soviet symbols facing removal from public space to be announced Wednesday

15:03

Plan: Health Board to have laboratories instead of offices in new building

14:58

European Parliament votes in support of Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA candidacy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Estonian police, FBI arrest suspects over $575 million cryptocurrency fraud

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

16.11

All World Cup matches live on ETV channels and ERR sports portal

21.11

Experts: No cause to hope Russia about to run out of conventional munitions

10:15

Information System Authority recommends separate smart device for TikTok

19.11

Spanish media: Ott Tänak may drive for Monster-sponsored Ford team in 2023

19.11

Eesti Energia website down after pro-Kremlin cyberattack

21.11

Delivery of Tallink ferry MyStar delayed further

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: