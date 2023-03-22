Belitšev: Central Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

News
Egert Belitšev, acting director general of the PPA. March 22, 2023.
Egert Belitšev, acting director general of the PPA. March 22, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Senior members of the Central Criminal Police and Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) are also involved in an ongoing suspected fraud case, acting PPA Director General Egert Belitšev said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Belitšev said Central Criminal Police Director General Aivar Alavere, PPA Internal Control Office director Priit Pärkna and Central Criminal Police Operations Office director Toomas Lõhmus are among the officials suspected of involvement.

"I am very sorry that such doubts have arisen and it is certainly a big blow to the organization. It is important to now get to the truth and at the same time to ensure business as usual," Belitšev said.

In addition to Vaher, five officials from the PPA are involved in the case, he said.

On Tuesday morning, Eerik Heldna, director of the Customs Department of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, and PPA Director General Elmar Vaher were detained on suspicions of fraud and aiding fraud, respectively, brought by the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS).

Heldna is suspected of seeking a lifetime superannuated pension based on faulty documents which relate to working in different agencies on rotation allowing him to meet the 25-year service requirement.

Belitšev said rotating police officers to other agencies is standard practice and almost 50 PPA employees have been sent to work elsewhere.

He said the PPA is fully cooperating with the ISS and the Prosecutor's Office.

The Ministry of the Interior is looking into staff rotations and the PPA will internally review all current rotations and assess whether they are reasonable, Belitšev said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:01

City baffled by SKA decision to evict refugees in the middle of school year

15:29

State secretary: PPA top officials suspicions are 'unfortunate'

15:05

Party finance watchdog to look into details of SAPTK film financing, flyers

14:28

Experts: Increased teacher salaries largely achieved through overburdening

13:58

Tartu County Court convicts Allain Karuse of vote buying

13:38

Ministry of Finance also rejects proposed lawyer's exam Updated

13:30

Nascent coalition would double renewables micro-producer capacity ceiling

13:26

EU has spent over ten times more on energy crisis than Ukraine aid

12:57

Under-suspicion MTA department chief: I have always followed required norms

12:05

Police chief Elmar Vaher: PPA has been handling things correctly

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

21.03

Future coalition wants to abolish nationwide free public transport scheme

22.03

Belitšev: Central Criminal Police, PPA officials involved in fraud case

21.03

Estonia tests food card system in Harju and Rapla counties

22.03

Estonian designer turns Soviet blankets into haute couture

21.03

Estonia ranks third in Europe in life expectancy gender gap

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: