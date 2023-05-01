Police detain young man suspected of manslaughter

Police.
Police. Source: ERR
The police on Sunday detained an 18-year-old man suspected of causing injury that led to the death of a 19-year-old. The prosecution has moved for the suspect's arrest.

The Alarm Center received a call at 12:14 a.m. on Sunday reporting an unconscious young man and an injured woman at a school stadium in Aruküla, Harju County. Arriving on the scene, medics found the young man had died. The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Madis Allak, head of operations for the North Police Prefecture, said that the two young people had sustained knife wounds.

"Preliminary information suggests five people who knew each other were at the station that night. Four of them were still there when the police arrived – a seriously injured young man and an injured young woman, as well as two other young men who were trying to administer first aid. Unfortunately, the wounded man's injuries were so serious that he died at the scene.

An 18-year-old male suspected of injuring the young man and woman was found by a canine patrol at 12:32 a.m. just a few blocks from the stadium.

"The man was under the influence of alcohol and did not heed officers' orders who had to use force to detain him," Allak said. He was detained as a suspect and a criminal investigation launched.

Allak said that the prosecution will ask the court for permission to arrest the suspect.

Raasiku Municipality Mayor Raul Siem told ERR that the local government is organizing psychological support for the young people involved. "We will work with the homicide detectives to determine how many young people were involved or witnessed the incident and organize help accordingly," Siem said.

Siem described the local community as in a state of shock. "Moods are what you would expect after something like this. People are shocked to say the least because Raasiku and Aruküla have been considered a safe place to live so far," the municipality mayor added.

The investigation is being carried out by the North Police Prefecture on behalf of the district prosecutor's office.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

