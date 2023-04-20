Prosecutor on Slava Ukraini: Not enough to go on to start proceedings yet

News
NGO Slava Ukraini held a press conference on March 23, 2023 to announce a new board member.
NGO Slava Ukraini held a press conference on March 23, 2023 to announce a new board member. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The prosecutor's office says that it has no reason to initiate criminal proceedings in respect of an NGO whose donated funds were allegedly misused by a partner organization in Ukraine. Should an audit shed more light on the situation, the prosecutor's office may press on with proceedings.

Appearing on ETV morning show "Terevisioon" Thursday, State Prosecutor Triinu Olev said that the allegations, relating to NGO Slava Ukraini, have so far only been reported in the media, and further reason is needed before criminal proceedings could be initiated.

"We cannot start criminal proceedings simply in order to start searching for a basis for criminal proceedings," Olev said.

"To do so, there must be sufficient evidence that a crime as such has been committed," she went on.

The story first appeared in daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) last Saturday, while an added dimension arose from the fact that Slava Ukraini's CEO, Johanna Maria Lehtme, ran, successfully, for Eesti 200 at the March Rigiikogu election

"If we receive any additional information, we may change our position," Olev added, noting that the audit could be one such source of information.

More than that, the prosecutor's office and the police have no further information on the NGO.

An intentional crime would, for instance, arise if the NGO's chief had benefited themselves from the dealings, for instance.

Furthermore, the media reports thus far indicate that any crime committed would most likely have happened in another jurisdiction, ie. In Ukraine.

Ukraine's prosecutor's office has not, Olev added, requested help or cooperation on any such investigation there, though if that were to transpire, the Estonian prosecutor's office would have a duty and obligation to do so.

The EPL article alleges that around €1.5 million in funds which were accrued from donations from ordinary Estonians ended up in the hands of a for-profit company in Ukraine, ie. that the latter had been skimming off the top after positioning itself as a middle-man in the distribution of much-needed aid.

Slava Ukraini also provides, for instance, clothing and first aid equipment, in the face of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, now in its second year.

Slava Ukraini has, in addition to ordering the audit, structural changes have been made to the NGO's management board, in an aim to make it more transparent

Lehtme polled highest out of any of the party's candidates after running on a campaign which expressly referenced her as a "helper of Ukraine".

Eesti 200 leader and Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar, a former newspaperman, also says there is insufficient information on the matter, to take up a firm position.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: "Terevisioon", interviewer Reimo Sildvee

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:00

Gallery: Estonia's new government holds first meeting at Stenbock House

12:34

Ministry petitioned over Estonian law firm calling itself 'Kalashnikov'

11:59

Estonian data protection body reviewing public call recording procedures

10:57

Prosecutor on Slava Ukraini: Not enough to go on to start proceedings yet

10:53

John Malkovich in Estonia: 'I was raised to be curious about the world'

10:06

Statistics: Producer price index down for the third month in a row

09:10

New justice minister sidesteps marriage equality legislation responsibility

08:29

Justice chancellor: Green drive should not sideline legislative due process

07:22

Gallery: Automated border crossing opens up in Setomaa

19.04

Reinsalu: There is a real risk that China will supply Russia with weapons

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.04

New Estonian airline starting flights from Tallinn to Germany this summer

17.04

US military equipment in transit through Estonia, bound for Finland

18.04

Estonia Explained part seven: Why are you here?

18.04

Recreational drug use on the increase in Estonia

19.04

Around 100 people bitten by vipers in Estonia year

19.04

Viljandi takes Bolt e-scooters off its streets over liability wrangle

19.04

Gallery: NATO Locked Shields cyber-defense exercise underway in Tallinn

19.04

Archbishop: Coalition acts like a thief pushing through marriage equality

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: