Court sentences man to 12 years' prison time in Aruküla stabbing murder case

The first tier Harju County Court on Friday sentenced Mark Jakob Jakson to 12 years in prison for homicide.

Jakson had been charged by the same court last spring with the murder of a 19-year-old male in the town of Aruküla, around 20 kilometers from Tallinn.

The court also granted the civil claims to the deceased victim's families, awarding €15,000 in non-pecuniary damages to each family member of the deceased.

The conviction also included injuries to a female minor during the same incident. That victim was awarded €2,000 in non-pecuniary damages.

Jakson must also pay victims' legal fees, to a total of €17,839.87, a Harju County Court spokesperson said, while he is additionally liable for €4,134.98 in procedural costs.

The charge sheet stated that on the night of April 30, 2024, Jakson attacked his acquaintance in front of the sports hall located at the Aruküla stadium.

He repeatedly stabbed the victim, causing extensive injuries which led to the victim's death at the scene.

Jakson also stabbed a minor, a girl, who had tried to intervene in the incident, causing her a head injury.

The court found that the actions attributed to Jakson had been proven via written evidence, recordings, and testimonies from the surviving victim and from witnesses.

On motive, the court deemed the defendant's statements unreliable.

The court however disagreed with the motive as proposed by the victim's lawyer which suggested that while jealousy might have constituted a part-motive, the primary motivation was Jakson's inherent aggressiveness and disregard for the perspective of others.

The court concluded that the killing had been intentional, and that Jakson should have foreseen that a knife attack of that intensity could result in the death of the victim.

The charge of causing bodily harm was also proven, with the court considering it to be at least indirectly intentional.

In assessing the circumstances, and his actions, the court found Jakson's culpable guilt to be above average.

The violence Jakson displayed was extreme, while he subsequently fled the scene, and did not attempt to aid the victims.

While the court noted that Jakson had no prior convictions on record, it was established that he had been previously involved in conflicts which were physical in nature.

While he was adjudged to have been heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, he was not deemed to be legally incompetent, and his state of intoxication did not provide any mitigation of guilt, the court ruled.

The court's decision is not yet final and can be appealed at the second-tier circuit court within 30 days of the ruling date.

Northern District Prosecutor Lauri Jõgi said that the Prosecutor's Office will make a decision on whether to appeal the verdict after a thorough review of the county court's findings.

