Paper: Man stabbed in central Tallinn later dies in hospital

A man who was found late on Friday night in central Tallinn seriously injured from stab wounds later passed away in hospital, evening paper Õhtuleht reports .

The incident took place on Mere pst in central in Tallinn late on the night of Friday, July 12, and the emergency center (Häirekeskus) was notified of person found at the tram stop who had received injuries in Tallinn.

Paramedics transported the victim, a 34-year-old who had suffered stab wounds, to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries about an hour later, Õhtuleht writes.

Madis Allak, operations manager at the Police and Border Guard Board's Northern Prefecture, told the daily that officers had been gathering evidence from the scene and interviewing witnesses.

"All the exact circumstances of this incident are still being clarified, and the police continue to work to determine what exactly happened last night at the Mere pst tram stop, and who might have committed the act," he said.

A criminal investigation has also been initiated to clarify the details of the incident, while the PPA asks witnesses to provide any information by calling 112.

