Tartu Administrative Court: Banning Palestinian protest was unlawful

News
Tartu Courthouse.
Tartu Courthouse. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Tartu Administrative Court on Thursday ruled that it was unlawful for the Tartu police to ban the organization of a demonstration in support of Palestine last November.

The complaint was brought to court by protest organizer Agnes Joyet, who wanted to show support of Palestinians after the outbreak of the war last year.

Joyet planned to organize a peaceful protest on November 18 at Tartu Town Hall Square and submitted the paperwork to hold a public gathering to the authorities.

But, on November 17, Tartu police blocked the demonstration from taking place, arguing other citizens may also attend and display placards justifying aggression.

Joyet filed a complaint to establish the illegality of the police's decision, taking the view that banning the protest was null and void, as the decision was made by an administrative body that did not have the competence to do so.

She argued that, even if the decision was not null and void, it was still unlawful because it did not meet the criteria in the Law Enforcement Act the police used to ban the demonstration.

The court, in a judgment handed down on Thursday, dismissed the main claim of the appeal to declare the Police and Border Guard Board's decision null and void, but upheld Joyet's alternative claim to declare the PPA's decision unlawful.

This means that the appeal was upheld in its entirety, Tartu Administrative Court said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Helen Wright

Related

watch on etv

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:45

Giant hemp maze re-opens in South Estonia for Kanepi Festival

13:03

Delfi: Estonia among worst in Europe for data speeds, prices

12:36

Latvian Days brings pop-rock band Sudden Lights to Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

12:05

Tartu Administrative Court: Banning Palestinian protest was unlawful

11:36

Watchdog authorities say hands tied on telecom firms' price hikes

10:57

Tartu searching for ways to make savings

10:34

NATO summit outcome meets Estonia's goals

10:07

Flora Tallinn suffer 0-5 home defeat in Champions League qualifying round

09:42

First Tartu-Riga train connection test to take place in August

08:50

Around 8,000 cruise ship tourists visited Tallinn on Wednesday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.07

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

09.07

Inflation in Estonia likely to rally from the autumn

10.06

Watch: Spain take on England in Euro 2024 final on Sunday

10.07

Tallinn to rename Moskva puiestee this year

09:42

First Tartu-Riga train connection test to take place in August

09.07

Estonian slackliner attempts to set new world record in Italy

10.07

Balti jaam train station temporarily closing next week Updated

10.07

Coalition planning to make cuts until 2027

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo