Tartu Administrative Court: Banning Palestinian protest was unlawful

Tartu Administrative Court on Thursday ruled that it was unlawful for the Tartu police to ban the organization of a demonstration in support of Palestine last November.

The complaint was brought to court by protest organizer Agnes Joyet, who wanted to show support of Palestinians after the outbreak of the war last year.

Joyet planned to organize a peaceful protest on November 18 at Tartu Town Hall Square and submitted the paperwork to hold a public gathering to the authorities.

But, on November 17, Tartu police blocked the demonstration from taking place, arguing other citizens may also attend and display placards justifying aggression.

Joyet filed a complaint to establish the illegality of the police's decision, taking the view that banning the protest was null and void, as the decision was made by an administrative body that did not have the competence to do so.

She argued that, even if the decision was not null and void, it was still unlawful because it did not meet the criteria in the Law Enforcement Act the police used to ban the demonstration.

The court, in a judgment handed down on Thursday, dismissed the main claim of the appeal to declare the Police and Border Guard Board's decision null and void, but upheld Joyet's alternative claim to declare the PPA's decision unlawful.

This means that the appeal was upheld in its entirety, Tartu Administrative Court said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!