Tartu administrative court to rule on ban of pro-Palestinian demonstration in July

In July, the Tartu Administrative Court will rule on an appeal by Agnes Joyet, who organized a demonstration in support of Palestinians, against a decision by the Tartu police to ban her from holding a demonstration last November.

In December, the Tartu Administrative Court did not accept an appeal against a decision by the Tartu police to ban a demonstration in support of Palestinians planned for November 18 because, according to the court, there was no preventive interest in the procedure.

The Court also considered it important that the Police and Border Guard Board, after banning the demonstration on November 17, which was planned for November 18, nevertheless allowed the applicant to hold a public meeting on December 2, 2023.

In January, Agnes Joyet, the organizer of the demonstration, appealed the administrative court's decision to the Tartu District Court. In a January 31 decision, the district court recognized the right to appeal and sent the case to the administrative court for a decision on the merits. Joyet's representative, Kalev Aavik, said that the administrative court should announce its decision on July 11.

On November 9 last year, the police received a notice of registration of a public meeting, according to which a peaceful public meeting with information related to international law was planned on November 18 in Tartu Town Hall Square.

The Tartu Police Department considered a decision, but came to the conclusion that it would not allow this public meeting to take place, as other citizens could also come to the meeting with posters that could contain justifications for aggression.

