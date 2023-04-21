Investigation to determine cause of Tartu city center fire

Emergency services at the scene of a fire in the center of Tartu on April 20, 2023/
Emergency services at the scene of a fire in the center of Tartu on April 20, 2023/ Source: Michael Cole/ERR
An investigation will determine the cause of the fire at a building in the center of Tartu on Thursday evening, police have said.

Rescue services were called to a roof fire at Kompanii 10 just after 8 p.m. yesterday evening (April 20).

The building's roof and attic were seriously damaged, but the Tartu City Library and La Dolce Vita restaurant escaped the worst, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Many of the library's books were doused with water but it is thought most of them can be saved.

"For example, a book may have water damage on it, but it is still usable. In this sense, we are optimistic that most of the books in this room will still be usable," said Tartu City Library deputy director Ülo Treikelder.

The La Dolce Vita restaurant operates in the building's basement and was not damaged by the fire. It is now waiting for permission to reopen.

An investigation into the cause of the first has been started.

The Rescue Board said the full extent of the damage has not yet been accessed.

"Of course, the roof is very badly damaged and the spaces under the attic - from there downwards they managed to block the fire. However, there is water damage to the rooms... Hundreds of books and computer equipment were damaged..," said Marek Kiik, communications manager of the Southern Rescue Center.

Editor: Helen Wright

