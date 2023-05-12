Rescue Board called out to fight several Ida-Viru County wildfires

Rescue Board (Päästeamet) resources in Ida-Viru County were utilized almost to the maximum Thursday in order to combat several large-scale wildfires. By evening, the fires were contained.

In addition to the Rescue Board, members of the volunteer Rescue Association (Päästeliit) from Ida- and Lääne-Viru counties were deployed; the large-scale nature of the work meant that other call-outs may have been subject to delay.

The Emergency Center (Hairekeskus) received a call Thursday about a fire in the Kaeviru tänav area of Kohtla-Järve, while half-and-hour later, Rescue Board personnel were called out to the Kohtla forest, at the village of Aa in Luganuse Rural Municipality (pictured).

At 4 p.m., another call-out was received to a nearby fire, and several smaller blazes were detected also.

The board said that shortly after 10.20 p.m. on Thursday, all fires had been contained and presented no danger, though full extinguishing work is being carried out Friday morning.

Narva and Jõhvi Rescue Board teams remained at full call-out rapidity on Thursday evening, though delays from teams in other parts of Ida-Viru County were likely through to the wildfires being brought under control.

The situation and the extent to which the region's first responder resources were required Thursday was not a normal one, the board added.

The Rescue Board stresses that burning refuse is forbidden, and warns that unsupervised or inadequately monitored fires can get out of control, incur damage and present a danger, very easily.

