Margo Klaos starts work as Rescue Board chief

News
Margo Klaos is new Rescue Board (Päästeamet) chief.
Margo Klaos is new Rescue Board (Päästeamet) chief. Source: Ministry of the Interior.
News

Margo Klaos has started work as the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) Director General, replacing Kuno Tammearu, whose term ended April 1. The Rescue Board is Estonia's fire service, though his role also encompasses crisis situation plans.

Klaos, long serving chief of the board's Southern Rescue Center (Lõuna päästekeskus), is one of a raft of incoming appointees to state bodies, including Egert Belitšev (Police and Border Guard Board) and Margo Palloson (Internal Security Service, often known by its Estonian acronym, Kapo).

On starting work, Klaos said: "The Rescue Board is a reliable, strong and dignified organization. We avoid the hundreds of deaths every year, through our prevention and rescue work."

"Year after year, we have achieved more and more, precisely through this prevention work. This means a calmer life and fewer tragedies for the people of Estonia," said Margo Klaos and added that in recent years the role of the Rescue Board has become even more important in case of crises involving the entire country.

The board has also drawn on lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he said.

"We have gained the focus necessary to build a civil defense that offers protection to the people of Estonia, even in the event of military attack, thanks to the lessons drawn from the Ukraine war. One of the Rescue Board's biggest goals is to start teaching residents about crisis preparedness, in cooperation with several partners," Klaos added, via a Ministry of the Interior press release.

Crisis preparedness would include the rapid evacuation and provision of places of refuge, and alerting the public of the same, he went on.

At the same time, Klaos said, this requires "significant" additional budgeting, in addition to providing a highly capable first responder network covering the entire country, including in non-crisis times.

Klaos' resmue includes heading up the Government Office protection task force, lecturing at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (Sisekaitseakadeemia) and director of the Järva County rescue service, in addition to having headed the Southern Rescue Center and chairing the South Estonia regional crisis committee (Lõuna-Eesti regionaalse kriisikomisjon).

He also represents the Rescue Board at the Federation of European Fire Officers (FEU) and, as if all the above is not enough, is also board chair of the Estonian fire and rescue chiefs' association ( Eesti Tuletõrje- ja Päästepealike Liit).

Klaos' term is for five years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

11:37

Rapid food price advance persists

11:37

Ministry: White collar crime rose in Estonia in 2022

10:59

Gallery: First day of harbor tram link work leads to traffic gridlock

10:52

Construction work delayed on Tartu cycle paths

10:30

From districts to voting age – major elections changes in the pipeline

10:07

Investigator: Russia sanctions only beginning to have an effect

08:57

Margo Klaos starts work as Rescue Board chief

08:44

Upside-down Estonian map: Põlva becomes a European city spotlight

08:37

Stoicescu: Rising Kremlin paranoia behind Russian military blogger slaying

07:58

City of Tallinn, rental firms in talks as e-scooter season arrives

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01.04

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

03.04

Aimar Ventsel: Why are the Russians not protesting?

03.04

Finland officially joining NATO on Tuesday Updated

03.04

Estonia potentially facing waste fine of hundreds of thousands of euros

03.04

Experts predict Euribor rate to peak in fall

03.04

National Coalition Party wins Finnish election, SDP third

01.04

Ukrainian refugees move out of Tallinn apartment blocks by Friday deadline

03.04

Historian: Russian army far behind Ukraine's in military technology terms

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: