Estonian Rescue Board adds new smaller vehicle to its Tallinn fleet

News
The Estonian Rescue Board's new vehicle
The Estonian Rescue Board's new vehicle "Toots." Source: Estonian Rescue Board
News

The Estonian Rescue Board has added a new, smaller rescue vehicle to its fleet in central Tallinn.

The new vehicle, which is named "Toots," is significantly smaller than others currently in use, meaning it can get to the scene of an emergency much more easily.

The advantages of the smaller and faster vehicle are particularly apparent in the capital's narrow streets, which are unpassable for larger and heavier rescue vehicles.

"Tootsi" uses a combination of water and a high pressure foam extinguisher system, which is well suited for putting out smaller fires inside buildings.

The Estonian Rescue Board's new vehicle "Toots." Source: Estonian Rescue Board

--

Editor: Michael Cole

