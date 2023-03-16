One dead in overnight Saaremaa village house fire

One man died in a house fire in the Saaremaa village of Viltina just after midnight on Thursday, the Rescue Board said.

The body of the victim was found by rescuers in the burning building, according to a press release.

Emergency services were notified at 00:58 a.m. on March 16 that a house was burning with open flames in the village of Viltina and that someone may be inside.

Rescuers from Orissaare Rescue Brigade arrived at 1:20 a.m. to the house burning with open flames, its walls and roof already having burned. They immediately began working to extinguish the fire as well as entered the building to search for anyone inside; rescuers found only the body of the victim.

Professional rescuers from the Orissaare, Kuressaare and Kihelkonna rescue brigades as well as volunteers from Valjala responded to the deadly fire, which was localized by 2:09 a.m.

The exact cause of the fire as well as whether smoke detectors were present in the home will be determined in an investigation.

The Rescue Board highlighted the importance of working smoke detectors, which can help alert people to fires in their early stages, allowing them the chance to safely get out of the building.

Since last year, carbon monoxide detectors have been required in all buildings with solid fuel heat sources as well.

Eight people have died in fires in Estonia to date this year.

