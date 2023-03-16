One dead in overnight Saaremaa village house fire

News
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian firetruck. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

One man died in a house fire in the Saaremaa village of Viltina just after midnight on Thursday, the Rescue Board said.

The body of the victim was found by rescuers in the burning building, according to a press release.

Emergency services were notified at 00:58 a.m. on March 16 that a house was burning with open flames in the village of Viltina and that someone may be inside.

Rescuers from Orissaare Rescue Brigade arrived at 1:20 a.m. to the house burning with open flames, its walls and roof already having burned. They immediately began working to extinguish the fire as well as entered the building to search for anyone inside; rescuers found only the body of the victim.

Professional rescuers from the Orissaare, Kuressaare and Kihelkonna rescue brigades as well as volunteers from Valjala responded to the deadly fire, which was localized by 2:09 a.m.

The exact cause of the fire as well as whether smoke detectors were present in the home will be determined in an investigation.

The Rescue Board highlighted the importance of working smoke detectors, which can help alert people to fires in their early stages, allowing them the chance to safely get out of the building.

Since last year, carbon monoxide detectors have been required in all buildings with solid fuel heat sources as well.

Eight people have died in fires in Estonia to date this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:00

It may take a few days for lower fuel prices to reach gas stations

12:56

AI platform takes part in national e-dictation, throws in a few errors

12:29

Jaak Aaviksoo: Billions instead of millions

12:22

Court rules libel damages stand in radio host racial slurs petition case

11:04

One dead in overnight Saaremaa village house fire

10:34

State puts former national museum building in Tartu back on auction

10:32

Selling tickets could help keep public transport going

10:08

'Esimene stuudio': Coalition negotiators so far undecided on state finances

08:50

Finnish president: Turkey may approve NATO application on Friday

08:19

Foreign minister calls for halving of US$60 Russian oil price cap

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.03

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

15.03

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

15.03

ERR in Donbas takes a flight in Ukrainian combat helicopter

15.03

Estonia's trade with Central Asian countries explodes

07:35

University of Tartu students stand in line for €20 handout

15.03

Gallery: Recent election results clear signal to Russia, says Steinmeier

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

14.03

Almost no interest among Ukrainian refugees to move from Estonia to Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: