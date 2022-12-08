One dead in rural Põlva County house fire

One man died in an extensive house fire in the Põlva Municipality village of Eoste around midday Thursday, the Rescue Board said.

The remains of the victim, considered likely to be the homeowner, were found by rescuers in the rubble of the burning house, according to a press release.

The rescue squad from Põlva Rescue Brigade arrived eight minutes later to the house fully engulfed in flames, with its intermediate ceilings and roof already having caved in.

The incident commander was notified that someone may have been in the building at the time, and at 12:55 p.m., rescuers found the remains of the victim's body in the rubble.

Rescue squads from the Põlva and Räpina rescue brigades responded to the deadly fire, and by around 2 p.m., fire extinguishing efforts on site had reached their final stages, according to an update by a Rescue Board spokesperson.

Deadly fire in Eoste, Põlva County on Thursday. December 8, 2022. Source: Southern Rescue Center

The exact cause of the fire is to be determined, however the Rescue Board highlighted the importance of being careful not to overheat heating apparatuses such as wood-burning stoves, even in cold weather, as overheating can cause physical deterioration of the apparatus as well as cause surrounding materials to ignite.

40 people have died in fires in Estonia to date this year, including three in an apartment fire in the Setomaa village of Mikitamäe just one day prior.

A total of 39 people died in fires in 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!