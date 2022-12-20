Warehouse burning at Port of Muuga

Estonian rescuers. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian rescuers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A warehouse is in flames in the territory of the Port of Muuga near Tallinn.

The Rescue Board said that the fire was first reported at 10:02 a.m.

"We responded in force, with work to extinguish the building underway. No one has been injured," the board said.

Its press representative Liina Valner told ERR that people have been evacuated from the burning and nearby buildings, with an 800-meter safety zone created around the property.

Initial information suggests the warehouse holds oil.

A grain ship anchored near an oil terminal burned at the Muuga port on December 15.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

