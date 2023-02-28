Port of Tallinn profit €25.6 million last year

News
Port of Tallinn.
Port of Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) turned a profit of €25.6 million in 2022, virtually matching its result from the year before. The management board proposed paying out at least 70 percent of profit as dividends.

The company's sales revenue grew to €121.7 million (by 11 percent), its EBITDA coming to €55.8 million (up 3.3 percent).

Profits grew in the passenger ports and ferries segments but fell in the cargo ports and miscellaneous activities segments. In the ferries segment, which covers the ferry links between mainland Estonia and the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, the company's EBITDA margin was 42.1 percent and business profit €8.93 million, up from €6.56 million the year before.

Last year's results were affected most by the lifting of pandemic restrictions, which benefited passenger port activities, the company communicated. The total passenger figure grew by 98 percent compared to 2021 to seven million passengers.

At the same time, Russia's war in Ukraine and sanctions hit cargo volumes. Port of Tallinn's total cargo volume dropped by 20.7 percent to 17.8 million tons, while ship visits only contracted by 3 percent to 7,130 visits.

Operating expenses were most affected by high energy prices, more expensive services and salary pressure.

Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kam said that the company managed to boost its sales revenue and EBITDA despite the effect of the war and sanctions on its goods business.

"The passenger side of the business has bounced back faster than we expected, and while the war has had a negative effect on liquid goods volumes, we see opportunities elsewhere," Kalm said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Tallinn opening school applications for kids starting first grade this fall

10:51

Ministry wants to put destroyed Russian tank on display in major cities

10:40

Estonian police service dogs learn best through intense play

10:27

Estonia has coped well with drying up of trade with Russia

09:55

State commitment to hydrogen energy is increasing

09:13

Port of Tallinn profit €25.6 million last year

08:54

Trade deal with Britain fixes most important issues

08:01

Ukrainian ambassador: Ukraine already defending NATO eastern flank

07:31

No more ambulance queues at Tallinn emergency rooms

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

27.02

US ambassador to Estonia: Putin did not go to Bucha, this is Russia's war

27.02

Estonian Russian-language private media receive €1 million from state

27.02

EDF chief: Some countries chose to ignore last January that war was coming

27.02

VIDEO | Stoltenberg to ERR: The biggest risk of all is to let Putin win

27.02

Central bank: January average housing loan interest rate up to 4.7 percent

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: