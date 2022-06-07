Watch: Rescue Board tests Muuga Harbor's siren alarm system

Sirens sounded at Tallinn's Muuga Harbor on Monday as the Rescue Board ran a test in preparation for a new nationwide network alarm system.

The government allocated funding for a 16-city alarm system in the supplementary budget passed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine which will be developed by the Rescue Board.

Monday's test gave the agency information about installation and how far the sound travels, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

If, in the future, a city comes under attack then the news will be passed on by the Defense Forces and the sirens will sound, said Agne Aija, acting director general of the Information Technology and Development Center of the Ministry of the Interior.

Procurement for the sirens and technology will be launched this autumn, she said.

Tambet Vodi, project manager at the Rescue Board, said the state has allocated 4.5 million for the development of the alarm network.

"In July of next year, we will have sirens in 16 settlements across Estonia. And by then we will have all the agreements in place. If the sirens are available, the system will start working," he said.

Currently, approximately 30 companies have siren alarm systems in Estonia.

