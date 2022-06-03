Rescue Board to test Muuga Harbor's emergency sirens on Monday

News
Muuga Harbor, east of Tallinn and one of two locations where STS transfers may still go ahead.
Muuga Harbor, east of Tallinn and one of two locations where STS transfers may still go ahead. Source: AS Tallinna Sadam
News

Muuga Harbor's emergency siren system will be tested by the Rescue Board on Monday.

"On June 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will test emergency siren operations with SMIT in Muuga Harbor together with the companies located there that handle hazardous chemicals," the agency said.

The Rescue Board wants to find out how far the sound will travel as the information is necessary to start creating a nationwide emergency siren system.

Sirens will be installed in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Narva, Võru, Paldiski, Sillamäe, Tapa, Jõhvi, Maardu, Rakvere, Keila, Viljandi, Valka, Kuressaare and Haapsalu by July 2023. 

The government agreed a warning system should be set up after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

Editor-in-chief role at ETV, ETV2 to be merged into one post

17:50

President: Estonia needs an operational government post haste

17:21

Gasoline consumption falling as prices rise — Estonian Oil Association

16:43

Prime minister approaches SDE, Isamaa leaders on potential coalition talks

16:39

Helme on potential coalition with Center and Isamaa: I'm open to ideas

16:25

Kallas to discuss security with German chancellor next week

16:24

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

16:09

Center leader: Prime minister ended coalition some time ago

15:54

Alar Karis: Evil is Real: Time to stand up

15:13

Airport backlogs caused by rising demand, labor shortages — travel experts

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

16:24

Estonian prime minister dismisses junior coalition partner from government Updated

31.05

Estonia clocks fastest inflation in the Eurozone at 20.1 percent

02.06

Baltics stop buying electricity from Russia

01.06

First Tartu Pride to be held next Saturday

02.06

Interview: Kallas doesn't deny claim about forming new ruling coalition

01.06

Language practice cafes open across Estonia

08:37

Center Party leader: New coalition needs forming

02.06

Russian, Belarusian refugees granted permission to work in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: