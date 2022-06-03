Rescue Board to test Muuga Harbor's emergency sirens on Monday

Muuga Harbor's emergency siren system will be tested by the Rescue Board on Monday.

"On June 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we will test emergency siren operations with SMIT in Muuga Harbor together with the companies located there that handle hazardous chemicals," the agency said.

The Rescue Board wants to find out how far the sound will travel as the information is necessary to start creating a nationwide emergency siren system.

Sirens will be installed in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu, Narva, Võru, Paldiski, Sillamäe, Tapa, Jõhvi, Maardu, Rakvere, Keila, Viljandi, Valka, Kuressaare and Haapsalu by July 2023.

The government agreed a warning system should be set up after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

