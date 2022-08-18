SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

News
Cars sitting in traffic.
Cars sitting in traffic. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

SUVs will be requisitioned by the state should Estonia declare martial law or if there is an emergency situation related to defense, Eesti Ekspress reported.

The Defense Resources Agency (Kaitseressursside Amet) is currently contacting owners of large luxury SUVs — such as Toyota Hilux, Land Cruiser, BMW X5 and X6, Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne — with the details.

Vehicles must be handed over with a full tank of gas and a technical check would be carried out. The Defense Forces can demand owners repair their cars at their own expense if they do not meet requirements.

According to the National Defense Act, the state would pay owners fair compensation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:34

SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

18:20

Opposition demands electricity reform, EKRE threatening mass unrest

18:18

Estonia sending weapons to Ukraine, supports UK training program

18:08

Poll: Third of Russian-speakers in Estonia back relocating Soviet monuments

17:38

Tallinn residents can dispose of bulk waste free-of-charge next week

17:04

Consumption fell due to Wednesday's record high electricity prices

16:48

Over 4,200 people attended August's Birgitta Festival

16:05

Kratt children & youth music festival brings together nearly 200 performers

15:36

Kersti Kaljulaid: Tank removal did not destroy the fruits of integration

15:05

TalTech creates model to predict wave height and direction in Baltic Sea

Watch again

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonia's electricity price to peak at record €4,000 per MWh on Wednesday

11:39

Estonia subjected to 'extensive' cyberattacks after moving Soviet monuments Updated

17.08

Estonian FM: It is possible to bar Russians with EU-issued tourist visas Updated

10:21

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18 Updated

17.08

Estonia's record electricity price: Everything that could happen, happened

16.08

Estonian government relocates Narva tank monument

08:09

Narva tank opened up, contains engine and even fuel

17.08

PPA: Narva peaceful overnight following tank monument removal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: