SUVs to be requisitioned if Estonian state declares defense emergency

SUVs will be requisitioned by the state should Estonia declare martial law or if there is an emergency situation related to defense, Eesti Ekspress reported .

The Defense Resources Agency (Kaitseressursside Amet) is currently contacting owners of large luxury SUVs — such as Toyota Hilux, Land Cruiser, BMW X5 and X6, Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne — with the details.

Vehicles must be handed over with a full tank of gas and a technical check would be carried out. The Defense Forces can demand owners repair their cars at their own expense if they do not meet requirements.

According to the National Defense Act, the state would pay owners fair compensation.

