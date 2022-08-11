Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

News
New signs indicating a public shelter were installed in Tallinn on June 13, 2022. The first were hung on Freedom Square above an underground carpark.
New signs indicating a public shelter were installed in Tallinn on June 13, 2022. The first were hung on Freedom Square above an underground carpark. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Warning sirens will be installed in 16 cities across Estonia as part of a new €4.5 million emergency notification system, the Rescue Board announced on Thursday.

An analysis carried out by the agency suggests the alarms should be placed in Tallinn/Muuga, Tartu, Pärnu, Narva, Võru, Paldiski, Sillamäe, Tapa, Jõhvi, Maardu, Rakverre, Keila, Viljandi, Valga, Kuressaarde and Haapsalu.

There will be between 70 and 80 sirens across the country and they will most likely be fixed to government buildings, state-owned companies or communication masts.

The alarm system will be used to inform the population about dangerous situations, including military threats, major accidents or emergency situations. Messages will also be sent to mobile phones situated in the danger area.

It is planned to install the first devices at the end of the year and have the whole system up and running by July 2023.

The Rescue Board said the aim of the network is to reach as many residents as possible during an emergency.

In terms of civilian defense, this is the largest investment Estonia has made in the last 30 years, the agency said in a statement.

The Rescue Board's project manager for the siren network Tambet Vodi said the agency has looked at neighboring countries' best practices when designing the system.

"Above all, the goal is to create a system that is reliable and free from false alarms, which constantly tests its operational status," he said. "For example, in the Netherlands, the nationwide siren system is tested on the first Monday of every month at 12 noon."

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the government decided to ramp up civil defense. Emergency shelters have been mapped and marked in Tallinn, Tartu and Pärnu and it was agreed a siren system should be built across the country. The task has been given to the Rescue Board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:15

Finance ministry: Sanctioned fertilizer at Muuga not up for sale

14:52

Jaanus Vihand to be new A. Le Coq managing director

14:34

Government makes visa exception for Russian students studying in Estonia

14:18

Minister: Estonia and Finland's defense plans must be integrated

14:02

State secretary: Narva tank must be removed within week

13:43

Planned Ida-Viru County water park may lose €3.7-million subsidy

13:30

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

13:13

Over 100 asylum claims submitted by Russians in Estonia in 2022

13:09

Estonian swimmers miss out on European Championship semi-finals in Rome

13:06

PERH medical chief: New COVID virus less severe, hospitals better prepared

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region Updated

13:30

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

08.08

Helsinki removes monument gifted by Soviet Union

08:44

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

10.08

Students union appeals for Russian students to be able to complete studies

09.08

Finnish, Estonian PMs both find Russian tourism in Europe should be curbed

09:17

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

07:37

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: