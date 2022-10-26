Estonia to buy civil defense sirens from a Slovakian company

News
Civil defense sirens.
Civil defense sirens. Source: Rescue Board
News

The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Information Technology and Development Center (SMIT) and the Rescue Board have signed a contract with Slovakian company Telegrafia for the purchase of civil defense sirens to be installed in 22 settlements.

The sirens will be installed in 22 settlements: Tallinn and the neighboring densely populated areas, Tartu, Narva, Võru, Paldiski, Sillamäe, Tapa, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Maardu (incl. Muuga), Rakvere, Valga, Keila, Viljandi, Jõgeva, Põlva, Rapla, Kärdla, Kuressaare, Haapsalu, Paide.

Where possible, the sirens will be installed on tall buildings and structures, such as communications towers, chimneys etc. The government is in talks with the owners.

Estonia uses different channels and tools for urgent threat announcements. The civil defense sirens are one part of the system. Other tools include the mass media, government websites and social media, SMS messages, loudspeakers and door-to-door visits when necessary.

While Estonia currently lacks a nationwide defense sirens network, the Rescue Board has launched relevant efforts and wants to end up with a system that can reach as many residents as possible and be centrally activated. This is the largest single civil defense investment Estonia has made in the last 30 years, with €4.5 million allocated for the sirens.

The sirens will play a warning sound in case of military threats, major accidents, emergencies (radiation or chemical spills). The technical side of the sirens system is the responsibility of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Information Technology and Development Center (SMIT).

The first devices should be installed in late 2022, with all 22 settlements equipped with sirens by July 2023.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

