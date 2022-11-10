Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

News
Defense Forces exercise Bold Hussar.
Defense Forces exercise Bold Hussar. Source: Mil.ee
News

An extensive military attack on Estonia is considered likely by 23 percent of residents, while a limited attack against a particular target is feared by 31 percent of respondents, a study commissioned by the Government Office and carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS reveals.

People interviewed were asked: how likely do you hold the following in the coming years? The options of "very likely" or "rather likely" were offered.

Even though just 4 percent of people consider a major attack on Estonia to be very likely, 19 percent of residents find it rather likely.

An extensive attack was considered likely (both very and rather) by more Estonians than people of other nationalities at 25 percent versus 19 percent.

A limited strike on a strategic target was held to be very likely by 5 percent and rather likely by 26 percent of respondents (31 percent total). The difference between Estonians and non-ethnic Estonians was greater still here – 37 versus 19 percent respectively.

This gap was reversed regarding another potential threat. Estonia's economic collapse is feared by 39 percent of respondents, while it is 54 percent among non-ethnic Estonians and 31 percent for Estonians.

37 percent of residents consider clashes between social groups based on national or religious grounds to be likely. This is held more likely by non-ethnic Estonians (45 percent) than Estonians (32 percent).

Fake news and cyberattacks feared the most

No fewer than 85 percent of people questioned mentioned the spread of fake news as a threat, with 79 percent regarding cyberattacks against state information systems, the private sector and individuals as a possibility.

68 percent of respondents mentioned hate speech, 55 percent a foreign country interfering in Estonian politics or economy to serve its own interests.

Extensive marine pollution is held to be a possibility by 50 percent of people, environmental pollution by 40 percent, while 41 percent believe Estonia could be hit by a pandemic.

27 percent of people consider mass street protests a realistic prospect.

A nuclear disaster at a nearby plant is feared by 19 percent of people (22 percent of Estonians and 12 percent of people from other nationalities.

Turu-uuringute AS interviewed 1,256 people who were at least 15 years of age October 14-17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:55

Reinsalu, North Macedonia FM discuss Ukraine, EU enlargement

17:03

Jüri Arrak's unfinished works to be auctioned at Vernissage Gallery

16:28

Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

16:27

'Melchior the Apothecary' part three premieres at German festival Friday

16:03

Lavly Perling: Saving only way out of deep crisis

16:02

Omniva opens its 1,000th parcel machine in Baltic States

15:36

Minister: Overly political choices on Soviet cultural legacy best avoided

15:02

Daily: Viljandi Soviet monument removed early Wednesday morning

14:56

Minister after proficiency requirement for local elections candidates Updated

14:25

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

08:52

Realtor: Apartment transactions in October almost down to 2016 levels

08.11

Sikkut: Long-term plan for Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel has not changed

13:51

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: