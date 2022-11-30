Listen: Estonian Rescue Board tests civil defense warning siren

The first set of warning sirens Estonia has procured has arrived and was tested in Männiku, Tallinn on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs' Information Technology and Development Center (SMIT) and the Rescue Board signed a contract with Slovakian company Telegrafia for the purchase of civil defense sirens to be installed in 22 settlements.

The sirens will be installed in Tallinn and the neighboring densely populated areas, Tartu, Narva, Võru, Paldiski, Sillamäe, Tapa, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Maardu (incl. Muuga), Rakvere, Valga, Keila, Viljandi, Jõgeva, Põlva, Rapla, Kärdla, Kuressaare, Haapsalu, Paide.

Estonia's warning siren network includes 22 cities. Source: ERR News

Where possible, the sirens will be installed on tall buildings and structures, such as communications towers, chimneys etc. The government is in talks with the owners.

This is the largest single civil defense investment Estonia has made in the last 30 years, with €4.5 million allocated for the sirens.

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feburary, the government agreed to create the siren network and to mark public shelter spaces across Estonia in case of emergencies.

