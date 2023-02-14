Estonia's first civil defense warning siren installed in Viljandi

News
Estonia's first emergency siren was installed in Viljandi on February 14, 2023.
Estonia's first emergency siren was installed in Viljandi on February 14, 2023. Source: Rescue Board
News

Estonia's first civil defense warning siren was installed in Viljandi on Tuesday. A 22-city €4.5 million network will be created over the coming year.

The siren was installed on the roof of the fire and rescue command building in the central Estonian city.

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown the importance of protecting civilians.

"In the event of a military crisis, as well as other man-made and natural crises, basic capabilities for large-scale evacuation and sheltering are critical, which requires alerting people in the area of danger," he said at the unveiling.

Estonia has invested over €4.5 million in civilian defense this year, creating networks of both warning sirens and emergency shelters.

Estonia's emergency siren network will span at least 22 cities. Source: ERR News

Läänemets said this is the biggest investment for 30 years but called for more to be done and said more ambitious targets need to be set.

He said these are held back by a lack of fixed funding, which is an election pledge for his party.

"Funding for sirens, for example, is only guaranteed for this year. Where will the money come from for their maintenance, inspections, expansion of installations —  as things stand at the moment, you have to start applying for it from the state budget step by step," the minister said.

Sirens will be placed in all major cities, larger industrial and strategically important areas, and regional and rural centers. Testing will start in the autumn.

So far, these include Tallinn and its surroundings, Tartu, Narva, Pärnu, Võru, Paldisk, Sillamäe, Tapa, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Maardu, Muuga Harbor, Rakvere, Valka, Keila, Viljandi, Jõgeva, Põlva, Rapla, Kärdla, Kuressaarde, Haapsalu and Paide.

Estonia's first emergency siren was installed in Viljandi on February 14, 2023. Source: Rescue Board

Over the past year, Estonia has marked and mapped emergency public shelters across the country, created an SMS messaging notification system, and a siren warning system.

The warning system will sound for military attacks, major accidents and emergency situations.

Listen to the siren here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:13

Estonia's first civil defense warning siren installed in Viljandi

18:45

Isamaa MP opposes forestry plan's adoption by current Riigikogu Updated

18:36

Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

18:30

Tallinn heritage protection board chief Dubovik to retire on Friday

18:10

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

17:30

PPA checks show hire car drivers twice as likely to exceed alcohol limit

16:50

Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead along full original route

16:10

Bank of Estonia Supervisory Board to discuss sharp rise in banking profits

15:32

Ministry: Reform Party made costliest pre-election pledge

15:00

Estonian men's national football team to play Thailand in October friendly

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

13.02

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

10:03

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

13.02

Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

13.02

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice is between the dacha and the graveyard

13.02

President: War in Ukraine may last several years

13.02

Banks increasingly paying interest on savings deposits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: